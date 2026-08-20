Iran weighs strikes on US targets in Europe if Trump escalates war, FT reports

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Iran defiant on strait as Trump tells Americans to accept high gas prices
15-08-2026 13:11 HKT
Iran says no progress on reviving interim peace deal with US
13-08-2026 17:42 HKT
Trump 'low-key' bets on economic pressure against Iran
13-08-2026 11:01 HKT
Iran to join BRICS development bank soon, central bank governor says
12-08-2026 19:14 HKT
New attacks on shipping as Iran war talks hit fresh impasse
12-08-2026 09:55 HKT
Trump boarded secret Turkey flight via catering truck due to Iran threat
11-08-2026 10:53 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT