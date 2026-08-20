Iran weighs strikes on US targets in Europe if Trump escalates war, FT reports

Iranian forces have considered striking US military assets in southeastern Europe and Cyprus if President Donald Trump escalates the war, according to people close to the Iranian regime cited by the Financial Times.

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Two regime insiders said Iranian forces had assessed potential strikes against US assets in countries including Bulgaria, which approved the use of its Bezmer air base for US refueling aircraft last month. Cyprus was also named as a potential target.

Tehran has also examined attacking subsea fibre-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz, with negotiations to reopen the waterway stalled. One insider said Iran would place "no limits" on its response to US aggression, adding that "should the US go too far, Iran will defend itself at any price, go beyond the region, and hit Europe too."

Iran has previously demonstrated long-range capability, including missile launches toward Diego Garcia and a drone strike on the UK's Akrotiri base in Cyprus in March.

Experts question the scale of Iran's long-range strike capability, with RUSI's Sidharth Kaushal describing the threat as "real, but limited."