logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump expects new Iran talks despite rejecting deal offer

WORLD
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Iranian motorists ride along a street in Tehran on September 27, 2026. (AFP)
Iranian motorists ride along a street in Tehran on September 27, 2026. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he expects talks with Iran to resume in the coming week, despite his rejection of a truce proposal put forward by Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iranian officials brought with them to the UN General Assembly in New York a plan for a seven-day truce followed by the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel.

Trump dismissed the plan and has mused on resuming full-scale air strikes on Iranian targets, but he told the news platform Axios that he expects negotiations to resume.

"They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make," Trump told Axios. "It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago."

"They overplayed their hand," Trump said, in the interview published Sunday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Axios reported that indirect talks between Washington and Tehran could take place as early as Monday.

On Sunday, Iran was still standing by its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the Gulf front of the Middle East war locked in a stalemate, while fighting rages in Yemen.

- 'We will not back down' -

Hormuz is a key chokepoint for the world's energy supplies and is now central to the conflict between Washington and Tehran, which was started nearly seven months ago when the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against Iran.

Iran's plan called for a cessation of all hostilities in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and a return to the conditions in an earlier ceasefire deal that fell apart.

That agreement, which collapsed during fighting over Hormuz, called for the release of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil and an end to the US naval blockade.

"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent upon these conditions being fulfilled. We will not back down from them," Araghchi said on Sunday, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

"We have never closed the door to diplomacy or negotiations, but at the same time, we have never backed down from our rights."

Washington's ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, accused Tehran of demanding too much in exchange for a return to the negotiating table.

"This was, I think, a pretty cynical attempt to put something on the table that they knew was unacceptable. To ask for the release of the blockade, the sanctions, international sanctions and access to billions in assets, just to talk," he told NBC News in an interview broadcast Sunday.

"I think it's kind of common sense that the president doesn't have a lot of confidence this time after we just tried a few months ago."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards meanwhile said that they seized an American submersible drone on Sunday in the Strait of Hormuz.

It said the underwater vehicle was being used "for espionage purposes", adding that it was "now in the hands of the force's specialists for data recovery".

- 'Tool for pressure' -

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war, reopening the strait and launching talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

But the deal broke down shortly afterwards when Iran fired on commercial ships in Hormuz that it accused of deviating from its approved route through the waterway.

Iran requires ships to obtain authorization before passage, citing security and sovereignty reasons.

Ships that refuse to comply are regularly targeted, while the United States sporadically bombs Iranian coastal areas in retaliation.

Araghchi said at the UN that Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan, adding: "The choice now rests with the United States."

Hossein Mohebi, a spokesman for Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying: "We will not cease punishing the US until Iran's seven conditions are met."

Mohebi had told AFP in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that ending hostilities in Yemen was also among Tehran's demands.

(AFP)

USIrantalk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Giant pandas arrive at Zoo Atlanta for 10-year stay
WORLD
2 hours ago
Ping Ping and Fu Shuang departed from Chengdu (Xinhua)
Pair of Chinese giant pandas arrives in US city Atlanta
CHINA
13 hours ago
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
US to finalize sharply lower vehicle fuel economy standards
FINANCE
19 hours ago
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US court sides with Pentagon in Anthropic AI ban
WORLD
26-09-2026 18:08 HKT
Mounted U.S. Park Police officers stand near protesters who are blocked from view as the motorcade for U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump returns to the White House after a visit of the National Archives Museum with President of China Xi Jinping and first lady of China Peng Liyuan on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
US, China to set up 'communication channel' for AI incidents
CHINA
26-09-2026 15:31 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan walk past a US military honor guard on their way to board an Air China plane upon departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 25, 2026. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein / POOL / AFP)
US, China buy time with trade truce as pressure builds
CHINA
26-09-2026 14:18 HKT
Members of Iranian militia forces (Basij) ride on motorcycles as they participate in a march in Tehran, Iran, September 25, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan
WORLD
26-09-2026 12:55 HKT
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Details on US, China trade talks to come on Monday, says Greer
FINANCE
25-09-2026 22:02 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens steady as AI enthusiasm eases worries over higher oil prices, yields
FINANCE
25-09-2026 21:45 HKT
A newspaper featuring a front page photo of China’s President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, at a White House welcome ceremony, is seen at a news stand in Beijing on September 25, 2026. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
Key takeaways from Trump-Xi talks in the US
CHINA
25-09-2026 16:51 HKT
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
7 hours ago
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
26-09-2026 18:02 HKT
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.