logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iran receives US feedback on seven-day trust-building plan

WORLD
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi received US feedback via Qatari mediators in Doha on Tuesday on a seven-day plan aimed at building trust between Washington and Tehran, with sequencing the main sticking point, an official, who was not Iranian butwas briefed on the talks, told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Araqchi is expected to discuss the US response in Tehran on Wednesday, the official said.

Iran last week presented a seven-day proposal under which Araqchi said the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened and normal maritime passage restored if the necessary conditions were met. US President Donald Trump subsequently rejected the proposal, prompting further Qatari mediation.

The Qatari mediators conveyed the feedback they had received from Washington on Monday, meeting Araqchi and his team on their way back from the United States, the official said.

The document being circulated outlines a seven-day period of trust-building aimed at returning the two sides to an enhanced version of the memorandum of understanding agreed in June, including concrete steps on Iran's nuclear programme, the official said, without further elaboration.

The disagreement centres on the sequencing of the steps rather than the components of the plan, the official added.

Qatar has been shuttling messages between Washington and Tehran in an effort to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The June memorandum of understanding led to a brief ceasefire and included provisions on the strait and Iran's nuclear programme.

Reuters

IranUSfeedbackseven-day trust-building plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Ford automobile logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show Press Preview in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025. REUTERS
Ford's CEO urges caution on Chinese automakers, says Europe is 'too late'
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Photo by AMMAR KARIM / AFP / A US Air Force C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft prepares for takeoff from Camp Victory on the outskirts of Baghdad International Airport on September 29, 2026.
US-led troops exit Iraq: what's next for pro-Iran groups?
WORLD
1 hour ago
People walk on a street in Tehran, Iran, September 23, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
WORLD
4 hours ago
US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., US, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Trump denies offering Iran sanctions relief, Tehran says ready for talks
WORLD
29-09-2026 15:47 HKT
People walk past a billboard about the Strait of Hormuz, on a building in Tehran, Iran, September 16, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
US, Iran separately talk with mediators in latest bid to end war
WORLD
29-09-2026 11:58 HKT
Oil gains 2 percent as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate
FINANCE
28-09-2026 21:57 HKT
The American and Chinese flags are seen on the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump as he visits the National Archives Museum with President of China Xi Jinping on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. AFP
China, US agree to tariff cuts on US$60 billion of goods including agriculture, household items
FINANCE
28-09-2026 21:48 HKT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China expands overseas travel curbs for top AI talent to include their families: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
28-09-2026 19:32 HKT
Security officials stand as the motorcade of China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on September 25, 2026, prior to their departure from the US. (AFP)
White House releases list of products US, China could tax less
WORLD
28-09-2026 13:25 HKT
Workers transport imported soybean products at a port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China (Reuters)
China says to cut tariffs on US farm goods, but soybeans excluded
CHINA
28-09-2026 12:55 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
17 hours ago
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
10 hours ago
(File photo)
Late police officer Chu Chun-kwok to be buried at Gallant Garden with full honors
NEWS
29-09-2026 13:35 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.