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FINANCE

Trump says he spoke with Fed's Warsh last week

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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US President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
US President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he spoke to Federal Reserve head Kevin Warsh last week.

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"I've only spoken to him one time briefly, a few days ago. Just a conversation," Trump told reporters at the White House. "He's going to run it. I know what he'd like to do, but he has to run it. He's got a board. It's not only him. If it was up to him it would be different, but he's got a board."

Reuters

Donald TrumpFedUSKevin Warsh

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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