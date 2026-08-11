Trump says he spoke with Fed's Warsh last week

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US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he spoke to Federal Reserve head Kevin Warsh last week.
"I've only spoken to him one time briefly, a few days ago. Just a conversation," Trump told reporters at the White House. "He's going to run it. I know what he'd like to do, but he has to run it. He's got a board. It's not only him. If it was up to him it would be different, but he's got a board."
Reuters