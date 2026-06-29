Man attacked by group with wooden sticks in Kowloon City, knocked unconscious

A man was attacked by four to five men armed with wooden sticks in Kowloon City on Sunday night, leaving him with multiple injuries before the suspects fled, police said.

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The incident occurred around 10pm on Ma Tau Kok Road. The victim, overwhelmed by the attackers, sustained multiple injuries and collapsed. The group fled the scene.

Paramedics arrived to find the victim gradually regaining consciousness. He was taken to hospital for treatment.