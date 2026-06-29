Man attacked by group with wooden sticks in Kowloon City, knocked unconscious

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FEHD inspector killed in fatal Kowloon City minibus crash; driver held
29-06-2026 00:17 HKT
Off-duty officer and wife charged with assaulting Filipino domestic helper
27-05-2026 01:36 HKT
Shop employee beats suspected thief with stool at Kwai Chung Plaza
25-05-2026 07:13 HKT
Woman injured in assault during stage play at HKAPA
22-05-2026 07:48 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT
Man injured in glass attack at Tai Kok Tsui shopping arcade
13-04-2026 03:08 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT