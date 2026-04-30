4 half-siblings brawl over money in Wong Tai Sin, 2 arrested, all hospitalised

Four half-siblings were involved in a brawl over money in Wong Tai Sin on Tuesday, leaving two arrested and all four hospitalised, police said.

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Police received a report around 3pm from a 29-year-old woman surnamed Wong that she had been assaulted at a unit in Sing San House, Choi Wan Estate. Investigations revealed the woman argued with family members over trivial matters before a 38-year-old mainland man surnamed Wu allegedly struck her with his hand. A 34-year-old man surnamed Wong, the woman's brother, then picked up a kettle to fight back in her defence.

Wu was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while Wong was arrested on suspicion of wounding. Both are being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Wong Tai Sin district criminal investigation team.

Sources said Wu is the woman's half-brother and was in Hong Kong on a two-way exit permit. He and his 41-year-old sister met with their half-siblings on Tuesday when a dispute over money escalated into a fight.

The 29-year-old woman reported a headache, while her brother suffered head, chest and hand pain. Wu also reported a headache, and his sister had a mouth injury and headache. All four were taken conscious to United Christian Hospital for treatment.