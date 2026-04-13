(Video) Man pushes couple to ground, argues with tattooed boyfriend at Diamond Hill MTR station

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A man in a blue shirt pushed a couple to the ground during a dispute at Diamond Hill MTR station on Sunday lunchtime, prompting a bystander to intervene and a heated confrontation with the woman's tattooed boyfriend, online footage shows.

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The incident occurred around noon at the station concourse between the Tuen Ma Line and Kwun Tong Line. After the blue-shirted man pushed both the man and the woman to the ground, he attempted to leave. A bystander followed him, saying: "You're wrong to hit people. I've called the police."

The tattooed man, upset that his female companion had been pushed, confronted the aggressor: "Hit me if you want, but you're hitting a woman now!" The blue-shirted man responded by shoving him against a wall multiple times, shouting: "It's none of my business. I just don't like the look of you. Your woman talked too much."

The woman tried to intervene, shouting "Stop pushing," while other passers-by suggested finding station staff rather than resorting to violence. The blue-shirted man eventually left, claiming he was going to the ticketing office to find staff.

Police received a report around 12pm involving a couple in their 30s and a 41-year-old man. Officers found no injuries at the scene, and both sides declined to pursue the matter. The case has been temporarily classified as a dispute.