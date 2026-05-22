Woman injured in assault during stage play at HKAPA

A 34-year-old woman was injured during a performance at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts on Wednesday night, with a 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, police said.

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Police received a report at 10.26pm that a woman surnamed Pang had been involved in a dispute with a man surnamed Man. Officers arrived to find the woman with a bleeding forehead injury. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred during a performance of "The Return of Siu Luk" at the academy's opera house. Initial investigations suggest the dispute began over noise levels, which then escalated into a physical altercation.

The production team later issued a statement apologising for the disruption during the performance, noting that the commotion was audible even to the actors on stage. The team thanked the cast for remaining professional and completing the show. The case has been handed over to police.

An audience member shared online that shouting was heard from the middle of the performance, initially thought to be part of the show. During the curtain call, someone shouted for help and reported lost glasses. Staff then handled the situation, with the injured woman taken to hospital and the man detained by police.

The play, starring Kitty Yuen, Lokman Yeung and Bing Leung, has been running at the academy's opera house since May 8.