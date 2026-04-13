Man injured in glass attack at Tai Kok Tsui shopping arcade

A 52-year-old man was injured after being struck with a drinking glass at a shopping arcade in Tai Kok Tsui on Sunday evening, police said.

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Police received a report around 8.46pm at a shopping arcade on Tai Kok Tsui Road that a man had been attacked with a glass. The suspect left the scene after the incident.

The 52-year-old man, surnamed Kwan, sustained a forehead injury and was taken conscious to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the two men knew each other and had been drinking before an argument broke out, leading to the glass attack. Police have classified the case as "assault occasioning actual bodily harm" and are looking for a 50-year-old man. No arrests have been made. The case is being handled by the Mong Kok district criminal investigation team.