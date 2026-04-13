Man injured in glass attack at Tai Kok Tsui shopping arcade

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2 arrested over brutal attack on 23-year-old man in Tin Shui Wai park
26-03-2026 01:58 HKT
Elderly brother arrested for attacking sister with pliers in Happy Valley
05-03-2026 06:43 HKT
Woman arrested for cutting husband's back with cleaver in Tai Po
12-02-2026 00:53 HKT
3 arrested after assault, theft in Aberdeen
09-02-2026 02:09 HKT
Man arrested for allegedly breaking octogenarian's finger in Tai Wai dispute
05-02-2026 02:42 HKT
Vietnamese woman injured in robbery by another Vietnamese in Tai Kok Tsui
14-01-2026 12:51 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT