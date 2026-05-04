University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City

A 23-year-old Pakistani university student was killed on Tuesday evening when his motorcycle collided with a school bus on Boundary Street in Kowloon City, police said.

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Police received a report around 5pm that a school bus carrying students and a motorcycle had collided on Boundary Road towards Kwun Tong, near College Road. The 23-year-old South Asian rider suffered severe head injuries and was found unconscious on the ground. He was rushed to Kwong Wah Hospital but later died. No students on the bus were injured.

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At the scene, the motorcycle was seen overturned next to a railing, with a large pool of blood, a helmet and a shoe left on the ground. The bus driver was seen boarding a police vehicle to assist with investigations. Footage provided by a resident showed paramedics performing CPR on the rider.

According to sources, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the second lane while the school bus was in the third lane. Near College Road, the motorcycle suddenly changed lanes and collided with the bus, causing the rider to fall and be run over.

The victim, Mohammad, was a Hong Kong-born Pakistani man who lived with his parents and brother in Mei Tin Estate, Sha Tin. He was on his way to the Airside shopping mall in Kai Tak to meet friends for a movie. His friend said the victim worked part-time as a delivery rider but was not working at the time of the crash. The friend added that Mohammad was the third friend he had lost to traffic accidents.

More than 100 relatives and friends gathered outside Kwong Wah Hospital to mourn. The victim's mother fainted three times after receiving the news and was later seen in a wheelchair, needing assistance.

Police arrested the 61-year-old school bus driver, surnamed Wong, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death. The case has been handed over to the Kowloon West regional traffic accident special investigation team.