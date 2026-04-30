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Man sought after pushing woman at Tuen Mun barbecue site over rejected invitation

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Police are searching for a man in his 50s after a 48-year-old foreign woman was pushed to the ground and injured at a barbecue site in Tuen Mun on Wednesday night, authorities said.

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The incident occurred around 10pm at the barbecue area at Cafeteria Old Beach. The woman was having a barbecue with friends when a stranger who had earlier been refused permission to join the gathering returned and pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the back of her head and left eye, which bled.

Paramedics arrived and took the conscious woman to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. Police have classified the case as assault occasioning actual bodily harm and are looking for a slim-built man aged about 50.

According to sources, the man had first asked to join the barbecue gathering around 6pm but was refused. He returned around 10pm and made the same request. When refused again, an argument broke out, and he then pushed the woman, causing her to fall.

Tuen Mun assault barbecue site

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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