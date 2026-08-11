The Standard signs landmark partnerships as HK and Malaysia forge stronger media ties

The Standard signed memoranda of understanding with a Malaysian journalism training institution as well as a news publication on Tuesday to promote journalistic excellence, facilitate professional exchange, and strengthen media ties between Hong Kong and Malaysia.

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The MoU signing formed part of the eight memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements being reached during Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah and a delegation’s visit to Kuala Lumpur for the "Think Business, Think Hong Kong" Symposium.

Ronald Yam (left) and Datuk Yong Soo Heong (right)

Signed by Ronald Yam Chin-hing, the general manager of The Standard of Sing Tao News Corporation and Datuk Yong Soo Heong, Malaysian Press Institute president, the MoU between The Standard and MPI — a premier journalism training institution in Malaysia — will deepen the exchange of editorial expertise and best practices between the parties, facilitate knowledge-sharing initiatives on digital media transformation and multi-platform content strategy, collaborate on joint training programs, workshops, and seminars for journalists and media practitioners, exchange knowledge on AI applications in media as well as other content collaboration.

As for the partnership between The Standard and Malaysian online news publication Weekly Echo — with MoU signed by Ronald Yam and Weekly Echo’s editor-in-chief Datuk Yong Soo Heong — it will cover the collaboration and outcomes through each media platform, including exploring opportunities for content exchange and cross-border reporting between Hong Kong and Malaysia, exchanging knowledge on digital media innovation and multi-platform content delivery, promoting each other's content and initiatives as well as exploring opportunities for mutual visibility in Hong Kong and Malaysian markets.

Director of Information Services John Tse Chun-chung, part of the delegation, posted on social media that Hong Kong media outlets have signed eight Memoranda of Understanding with Malaysian media, think tanks, and film and television production companies to expand the overseas market outreach and increase the regional influence.

Tse described it as a significant step towards fulfilling the goal set forth in last year's policy address that the government will assist local media in developing networks outside Hong Kong and telling Hong Kong's good stories.

"Think Business, Think Hong Kong" Symposium is organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and held in Kuala Lumpur to showcase Hong Kong's latest advantages to the local business community and introduce how to leverage Hong Kong to expand into the mainland, ASEAN, and other international markets.