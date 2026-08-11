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Hong Kong fintech and AI push offers big potential for Malaysia ties, Algernon Yau says

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18 hours ago
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Hong Kong’s active development in fintech, artificial intelligence and the digital economy offers immense potential for collaboration with Malaysia’s growing innovative landscape, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah said on Tuesday. 

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Speaking at the “Think Business, Think Hong Kong” Symposium in Kuala Lumpur, Yau said that the global economy is characterized by geopolitical tensions, supply chain realignments and technological change. However, Hong Kong’s core strengths enable it to serve as a partner for Malaysia in navigating the increasingly complex external environment. 

He said that Hong Kong offers a stable, transparent and sustainable business environment supported by a zero-tariff policy, a simple and low-tax system and an independent judiciary. These advantages make doing business with Hong Kong, or leveraging it as an expansion platform, exceptionally convenient. 

He added that Hong Kong’s connectivity with the mainland and the rest of the world allows it to function as a “super connector” and “super value-adder,” enabling overseas enterprises to enter the mainland market. 

Yau highlighted that the GoGlobal Task Force will not only open new markets for mainland firms, but also bring new capital, job opportunities and technology to Malaysia. 

“We see new opportunities arising from such collaboration, which will translate into stronger bonding and mutual benefits. We see a win-win outcome for both countries,” he said. 

He added that a business delegation comprising Hong Kong and mainland enterprises across the finance, professional services, healthcare, automotive, and innovation sectors is actively exploring new commercial opportunities and strategic partnerships during the visit.

As a global leader in Islamic finance, Yau said that Malaysia can leverage Hong Kong’s international financial center to support its Islamic capital markets. He cited recent memoranda of understanding signed between their securities regulators, which open new avenues for the cross-listing of Islamic bonds and the development of Islamic wealth management products.

He noted that Hong Kong’s growing green finance ecosystem stands ready to support sustainable infrastructure and energy transition projects in Malaysia and across the region.

Yau added that the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur, established last December, will officially hold its opening ceremony this afternoon, further strengthening long-term friendship and economic cooperation between the two sides.

Algernon YauMalaysia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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