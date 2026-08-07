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WORLD

Malaysia Aviation Group rolls out stricter drug testing after pilot detained

WORLD
07-08-2026 11:03 HKT
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The logo of Malaysia Airlines is seen on its planes parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia August 28, 2024. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
The logo of Malaysia Airlines is seen on its planes parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia August 28, 2024. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said on Friday it has ordered mandatory drug testing and will conduct stricter screening for all pilots across its airlines, following the arrest of a Malaysia Airlines pilot for alleged trafficking in Indonesia last month.

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The unidentified pilot, 39, was detained on July 28 after authorities found 26 kilograms of the mind-altering drug MDMA in his luggage upon his arrival in Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur. Urine tests also showed the Malaysian Airlines pilot had been under the influence of cocaine ‌and ⁠methamphetamines, the customs office said.

  • In a statement on Friday, MAG said it has commenced the first phase of mandatory drug screening, beginning with 1,260 Malaysia Airlines pilots, with testing to be completed by August 15.
  • "Pilots who do not complete the screening by the stipulated date will not operate flights until they have been cleared in accordance with MAG's procedures and regulatory requirements," it said.
  • The mandatory screening will complement its existing random testing programme and will be extended to all active pilots and cabin crew, the company said.
  • In addition to Malaysia Airlines, MAG also operates short-haul carrier Firefly, and Haj pilgrimage airline Amal.
  • MAG said the pilot detained in Indonesia was an off-duty second officer travelling in the cockpit jump seat as an observer and was not the pilot flying the aircraft.
  • It added that it viewed the pilot's actions as "completely unacceptable and contrary to the professional standards expected of its personnel".
  • Indonesia has strict drug laws and in 2015 executed two Australians in the Bali Nine drug ⁠ring ​for attempting to smuggle heroin out ​of the resort island of Bali.

Reuters

MalaysiaAviation Groupdrug testingdetained ilot

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