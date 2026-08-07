Malaysia Aviation Group rolls out stricter drug testing after pilot detained

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said on Friday it has ordered mandatory drug testing and will conduct stricter screening for all pilots across its airlines, following the arrest of a Malaysia Airlines pilot for alleged trafficking in Indonesia last month.

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The unidentified pilot, 39, was detained on July 28 after authorities found 26 kilograms of the mind-altering drug MDMA in his luggage upon his arrival in Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur. Urine tests also showed the Malaysian Airlines pilot had been under the influence of cocaine ‌and ⁠methamphetamines, the customs office said.

In a statement on Friday, MAG said it has commenced the first phase of mandatory drug screening, beginning with 1,260 Malaysia Airlines pilots, with testing to be completed by August 15.

"Pilots who do not complete the screening by the stipulated date will not operate flights until they have been cleared in accordance with MAG's procedures and regulatory requirements," it said.

The mandatory screening will complement its existing random testing programme and will be extended to all active pilots and cabin crew, the company said.

In addition to Malaysia Airlines, MAG also operates short-haul carrier Firefly, and Haj pilgrimage airline Amal.

MAG said the pilot detained in Indonesia was an off-duty second officer travelling in the cockpit jump seat as an observer and was not the pilot flying the aircraft.

It added that it viewed the pilot's actions as "completely unacceptable and contrary to the professional standards expected of its personnel".

Indonesia has strict drug laws and in 2015 executed two Australians in the Bali Nine drug ⁠ring ​for attempting to smuggle heroin out ​of the resort island of Bali.

Reuters