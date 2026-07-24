logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Malaysia envoy summoned by US over Israel policy, Bernama says

WORLD
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. Aaron Favila/Pool via REUTERS
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 22, 2026. Aaron Favila/Pool via REUTERS

Malaysia's ambassador to the United States was summoned by the U.S. State Department to explain Kuala Lumpur's position on Israel, state media reported, citing the country's foreign minister.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said Ambassador Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob told the State Department that Malaysia's longstanding policy of not recognising Israel was not new.

"It has always been Malaysia's policy. Our immigration policy does not recognise the State of Israel or the Zionist regime. This has long been our position."

"There was an individual with dual citizenship, the U.S. and Israel, who entered Malaysia using his U.S. passport. However, subsequent checks revealed that he also held Israeli citizenship, and we asked him to leave," Bernama cited Mohamad as saying late on Thursday.

Reuters has sought comment from the U.S. embassy in Malaysia.

The row was triggered after Network School, the "digital nomad" community founded in Malaysia by U.S. investor Balaji Srinivasan, came under scrutiny after social media users alleged that it included participants from Israel.

Malaysia does not have diplomatic ties with Israel and is known to be a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause.

An immigration probe into the Network School followed, and authorities found that all its participants had valid travel documents. However, it was eventually shut down by authorities on Tuesday.

Eight U.S. congressmen later sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressing outrage over Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's plan to track down and immediately deport any Israeli citizens found in Malaysia.

They urged the State Department to review U.S. security and economic ties with Malaysia.

They also called on the State Department to cut off funding for the International Military Education and Training programme, which provides professional U.S. training for Malaysian military personnel, unless the decision is reversed within 15 days.

Reuters

MalaysiaenvoyUSIsrael policyBernama

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Artificial Intelligence AI" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
As AI grows more powerful, a US-China feud threatens safety efforts
CHINA
1 hour ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China says it opposes all unilateral tariffs as new US levies kick in
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A data centre construction site in Johor state, which has become Southeast Asia's fastest-growing data centre hub, at Sedenak, Malaysia, May 7, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
Malaysia's resource anxiety tests Asia's fastest data centre build-out
WORLD
2 hours ago
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Pentagon awards Oracle nearly US$7 billion deal in latest software consolidation push
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
Author Salman Rushdie poses during a photocall ahead of the presentation of his book "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder" at the Deutsches Theater in Berlin, Germany, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Salman Rushdie testifies at knife attacker's US terror trial
WORLD
3 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Nearly 200 US startups urge Trump administration not to ban Chinese open-source AI models
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost
US warns against excessive yen volatility, calls for BOJ rate hikes
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
-Wall St opens lower as Big Tech earnings rekindle AI spending worries; oil jumps
FINANCE
19 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 21, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/ File Photo
Rubio says US committed to helping end Ukraine war after meeting Lavrov
WORLD
22 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech as he stands in front of the VC-25B aircraft gifted by Qatar that will be used as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 19, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
US judge to weigh New York Times subpoenas over Trump plane reporting
WORLD
22 hours ago
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
(Online photo)
Monkey’s morning stroll delays Kwun Tong Line commute
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:38 HKT
Friend shares unseen photos from Patrick Tse's final years
SOCIAL BUZZ
22-07-2026 13:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.