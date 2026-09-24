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WELLNESS

Morning hydration and the "333" wake-up method that boosts wellbeing

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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We all know we should drink enough water, but timing matters. Heart specialists warn that during sleep, the body loses fluid. Without precise rehydration at the right time, morning blood becomes thick and increases the risk of blood clots. To effectively reduce stroke risk, you need to master the "Golden Two Glasses" of water and the "333 Safe Wake-Up Method."

Sympathetic Nervous System Surge: Stiff Arteries and Rising Blood Pressure

Morning is a high-risk period for heart attacks due to the body's sudden shift in mode. Dr. Chang Chia-ming, Chairman of the Society for Precision Preventive Medicine, explains that in the morning, the body transitions from "repair mode" to "alert mode." If the vascular endothelium is damaged and can't release enough nitric oxide to relax blood vessels, they become stiff. Dr. Lin Wei-wen, Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Taiwan Adventist Hospital, adds that sympathetic nervous system activity surges in the morning, raising blood pressure, heart rate, and metabolism. For those with hypertension, chronic stress, or poor sleep, heart load peaks, increasing the risk of cardiovascular events.

Overnight Dehydration Activates Platelets – Blood Flow Slows, Clots Form

Lin notes that between 6 and 10 AM is when blood is most unstable. After a night without food or water—especially in summer, when fluid loss is faster—many wake up mildly dehydrated. This raises blood viscosity, impairs flow, and activates platelets, increasing clot risk. If you jump out of bed or rush out at the sound of an alarm, blood vessels constrict sharply, and the risk of sudden death or stroke soars.

Morning Heart-Safe Routine: 3 Practical Tips

To reduce the risk of morning cardiovascular events, experts recommend slowing down in the morning to allow your system to adjust:

1. Follow the "333 Safe Wake-Up Method"

Don't rush to stand up. First, lie still and move your limbs for 30 seconds. Slowly sit up and pause at the bedside for 30 seconds. Finally, dangle your legs over the bed for another 30 seconds before standing up gently. This prevents dizziness from sudden blood pressure drops.

2. Drink the "Golden Two Glasses" of Water

Before bed, drink 150cc of water to reduce nighttime blood viscosity. Upon waking, drink 300cc of warm water at your bedside to boost circulation and replenish overnight fluid loss.

3. Avoid Strenuous Morning Exercise

Don't jump into intense exercise without proper warm-up, as this can overstimulate the sympathetic nervous system and strain your heart.

 

 

Source: Da Ai News (大愛新聞)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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