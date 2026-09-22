Chef recommends hack to stop bananas from browning

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In the scorching summer heat, bananas bought from the market often develop "speckles" and turn black, mushy, and overripe within just two or three days. Storing bananas is always a headache: leaving them at room temperature makes them ripen and mold quickly, while putting them in the fridge seems to "chill" them and accelerate black spots—forcing you to throw away the leftovers. Recently, a viral banana storage video has been circulating online, showing how just a few simple steps can keep bananas bright yellow for up to 7 days in the fridge. This article compiles expert advice to help you stop wasting bananas.

Chef's Simple Method to Prevent Browning

Taiwanese food expert and celebrity chef Lu Qiaoyin shared fruit storage tips on her Instagram, and her banana-storage clip recently went viral on platforms like Threads. Many netizens said they used to believe bananas should never go in the fridge, but in fact, by blocking air, moisture, and the bananas' own "ripening gas," refrigeration can effectively extend their shelf life.

3-Step Fridge Method – Avoid High-Ethylene Fruits

Chef Lu explains that the key to preventing bananas from ripening too quickly is controlling the release and exposure of ethylene gas. Here are the simple 3 steps:

Separate the bananas—don't leave them attached at the stem. Store them individually and wrap the stems with cling film to reduce ethylene release. Keep them in a cool, ventilated spot. To slow ripening, keep bananas away from other fruits that also release high amounts of ethylene, like apples and mangoes. Bananas are fine on their own, but too many together speed things up. The ideal storage temperature for bananas is 13–20°C. If placed directly in the fridge, they develop black "chill spots," lose aroma, and spoil more easily. Wrap each banana in paper towel to form a protective layer, shielding the peel from moisture. Then place them in a sealed plastic bag and refrigerate. They will stay bright yellow for a whole week.

If you put unripe bananas in the fridge, they'll stay hard and increase in tannins. Fully ripe bananas can be peeled, cut into chunks, and frozen in a sealed bag for smoothies or other recipes.

Test Results: Only Minor Spots After 7 Days, Flesh Still Firm

In a video test, bananas stored this way remained a beautiful golden yellow after 3 days. Even after 7 days, only minimal black spots appeared, and the flesh stayed firm and springy—still pleasant to eat. Next time you buy bananas, give this simple method a try to extend their freshness and reduce waste.

Source: IG@chefqueenmana (Lu Qiaoyin)