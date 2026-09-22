Nutritionist debunks 6 "fake high-protein" foods

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Think eating meat daily provides enough protein? A nutritionist points out that 6 common foods are actually "fake high-protein" traps, hiding surprisingly high fat content—including minced pork.

Dietitian Liao Hsin-yi wrote on Facebook that she often hears elderly people say: "I eat meat every day, so why is my protein still insufficient?" After looking closely at their eating habits, she found that the "meat" they referred to was often one of these 6 processed foods. While these foods do contain protein, the issue lies in the protein-to-fat ratio and the actual portion eaten. People tend to see the word "meat" and overestimate how much protein they're actually getting:

6 "Fake High-Protein" Foods

1. Pork Floss

Pork floss is heavily dried during processing, making its protein content per 100g look higher than lean meat. However, you typically eat only 10–20g per meal, providing just 3–4g of protein. In contrast, 50g of lean pork gives over 10g of protein. Pork floss should be treated as a condiment, not a main protein source.

2. Bacon

Bacon's protein content is lower than you'd think: 100g contains 400–550 kcal, 35–45g of fat, and only 12–15g of protein. Three slices (about 30g) give roughly 4–5g of protein, along with 11–14g of fat. As a protein source, bacon is extremely inefficient.

3. Ham

Ham is moderately high in protein and usually lower in fat than bacon. But it's a processed meat with high sodium content. Occasional consumption is fine, but relying on ham for daily breakfast protein is not ideal. Choose whole foods like chicken, fish, eggs, or lean meat instead.

4. Meatballs (Gong Wan)

Meatballs are typically high in fat and sodium. Per 100g, they have about 200–250 kcal, 10–15g protein, and 15–20g fat. Compared to natural meat, these processed products contain many additives, oils, and sodium—best avoided as a staple.

5. Minced Pork (Braised)

Minced pork with a high fat-to-lean ratio can contain 250–400 kcal, with fat up to 20–35g per 100g. When you eat a bowl of minced pork rice, the actual lean meat weight is often much less than you think. So "having minced pork" doesn't mean your protein intake is covered.

6. Fried Pork Ribs

Pork ribs are a good protein source, but when breaded and deep-fried, they gain extra oil. Per 100g, calories can jump to 300–400 kcal, with fat about 20–30g. If you want to increase protein and maintain muscle mass, braised or stewed ribs are much better than fried.

3 Rules for Judging Protein Quality

Liao suggests these three criteria for evaluating protein sources:

How much protein? How many grams are you actually eating?

How much fat? How much fat comes with that protein?

What's the portion size? How many grams are you really consuming?

For older adults, the key takeaway is: "Eating meat" and "getting enough protein" are two entirely different things. To prevent sarcopenia, don't just ask, "Did I eat meat today?" Instead, ask: "How much protein did I actually eat at each meal?"

Source: Dietitian Liao Hsin-yi