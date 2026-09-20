3 scratch-free ways to clean bathroom mirrors - Avoid one cleaning tool

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When you see water stains and dirt on your bathroom mirror, do you instinctively wipe them off with a towel or paper towel? A housekeeping expert warns that dry paper towels and rough cloths can easily scratch expensive mirror surfaces. She shares 3 scratch-free cleaning methods and warns against using one specific cleaner.

According to Japanese media Yahoo! JAPAN, housekeeping expert Ayane points out that seeing water stains or dirt on a mirror makes you want to wipe them off immediately—but this can accidentally scratch the surface. She shares three cleaning tips to remove dirt perfectly without damaging the surface:

1. Dust the Surface First

When you spot stains, your instinct is to wipe them off with force. However, bathroom mirrors accumulate dust, clothing fibres, and even toothpaste splashes over time. If you wipe with a cloth, these particles can leave tiny scratches. Before cleaning, gently remove surface dust with a duster to reduce friction.

2. Use a Soft, Damp Cloth

Water stains are hard to remove, and many people scrub with paper towels or dry cloths. But dry paper towels and dry cloths are rough and can permanently damage the mirror, leaving fine scratches. Even with soft fabric, always dampen it before wiping. Ayane recommends using a cheap microfiber cloth—its short fibres don't shed lint and effectively absorb skin oils and fingerprints without leaving marks. However, if your mirror has an anti-fog coating, check the care instructions before using a microfiber cloth.

3. Be Cautious with Citric Acid Compresses

Citric acid compresses have become popular for cleaning bathroom mirrors, but caution is essential. Many mirrors have anti-fog or other protective coatings. Acidic citric acid left in contact for too long can strip or ruin these coatings. Always check the product manual before using citric acid—don't blindly follow trends.

Source: Yahoo! JAPAN