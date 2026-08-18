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WELLNESS

Learn the best way to boil corn: Lock in sweetness and crunch

WELLNESS
19 mins ago
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Tired of boiling corn that turns out soft and bland? To preserve its natural sweetness and crisp texture, a food writer shares a golden rule: immediately rinsing the corn in cold water after boiling is the key to keeping every kernel juicy and bursting with flavour.

According to foreign media Simply Recipes, many people accidentally overcook sweet corn, ruining its natural flavour. Ideally, sweet corn should retain a slightly crisp texture, so each kernel pops when bitten. Food writer Sara Bir shares a simple trick to ensure perfect, plump, and sweet corn every time.

1. Boil for No More Than 5 Minutes

If boiling corn in hot water, 4 to 5 minutes is sufficient. Set a timer—there's no need to worry about undercooking. However, this golden rule works best for freshly picked corn. If the corn has been stored for a week or more, it may have lost moisture and become tougher, requiring a slightly longer cooking time.

2. Rinse Immediately in Cold Water

After boiling for 5 minutes or less, remove the corn immediately and rinse it under cold water to halt the cooking process. Unlike the ice-water bath used for blanching broccoli, simply place the corn in a colander and briefly rinse it under cold running water in the sink. This simple step is the key to preserving the corn's sweet, crisp texture.

4 Tips for Storing and Handling Corn

To keep corn plump and juicy, keep these tips in mind:

  • If boiling, do not exceed 4 to 5 minutes.

  • On hot days when you don't want to heat up the kitchen, you can also try microwaving the corn instead.

  • When buying fresh corn, do not peel off the outer leaves until just before cooking. However, you can remove any exposed, wet, brown corn silk beforehand.

  • To preserve its natural sweetness, refrigerate the corn as soon as possible after purchase. If fridge space is limited, storing it in a cool box is a good alternative.

 

 

 

Source: Simply Recipes

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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