7 healthy fat foods that lower bad cholesterol, protect the heart, and help prevent illnesses

If you want to consume high-quality fats, is avocado your only option? Experts have compiled a list of 7 healthy fat foods that not only significantly lower bad cholesterol but also effectively protect the heart, prevent cancer, and reduce the risk of diabetes. What is the optimal serving size for these healthy fats?

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According to Verywell Health, avocados are rich in healthy unsaturated fats and are often hailed as the top choice for high-fat healthy foods. However, for those seeking quality fats to promote heart health, avocados are not the only option. The following 7 foods are also packed with highly nutritious healthy fats and are recommended as part of a daily diet:

7 Healthy Fat Foods

Walnuts: Rich in anti-inflammatory polyunsaturated fatty acids, with 15.93g of fat per serving. Studies show that consuming foods rich in polyunsaturated fats (such as alpha-linolenic acid) significantly improves overall health and reduces heart disease risk. Walnuts are also high in antioxidants like polyphenols, which help prevent cellular damage that leads to chronic diseases. Chia Seeds: Rich in anti-inflammatory polyunsaturated fats; about 28g of chia seeds provides approximately 6.72g of healthy fats. Chia seeds also contain important nutrients like dietary fiber and magnesium, which help maintain healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Extra Virgin Olive Oil: A serving contains about 10.56g of monounsaturated fats and antioxidant phenolic compounds. Experts recommend consuming about 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil daily to improve heart health within weeks. Studies also indicate that a diet rich in extra virgin olive oil may help prevent chronic diseases like diabetes and certain cancers. Almond Butter: An excellent source of monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA). Two tablespoons provide approximately 10.36g of MUFAs. Almond butter also contains calcium, magnesium, and vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant to support immune function. Yogurt (especially full-fat from grass-fed cows): Rich in fatty acids. About one container (approx. 170g) provides about 5g of healthy fats. Studies show that yogurt rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) can protect heart health by reducing inflammation, promoting cell repair, and lowering blood lipid levels. Sardines: Extremely rich in anti-inflammatory Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), which help lower blood lipids and improve vascular function. About 28g contains approximately 3.23g of Omega-3s. Studies suggest regular consumption of such seafood may even reduce dependence on Omega-3 supplements. Sardines are also rich in protein, vitamin D, iron, calcium, selenium, and vitamin B12. Eggs (especially yolks): Rich in heart-healthy unsaturated fats. Although eggs are commonly associated with cholesterol concerns, research confirms that dietary cholesterol from eggs does not directly raise "bad" cholesterol levels in the same way as unhealthy saturated and trans fats. One large boiled egg daily provides about 5.3g of high-quality fat, along with antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin that protect cells from damage.

7 Tips for Adding Healthy Fats to Your Daily Diet

The report notes that replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats in the diet can help lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Experts recommend the following 7 practical substitution tips:

Eat at least two servings (approx. 99-113g) of healthy fatty fish weekly, such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring, or tuna. Keep a small handful of unsalted nuts (like walnuts, almonds, or pumpkin seeds) as a daily snack. Swap mayonnaise or other unhealthy spreads with mashed avocado on sandwiches for the same creamy texture. Use extra virgin olive oil instead of butter or other lower-quality cooking oils. Sprinkle chia seeds or sunflower seeds on salads for added crunch. Try almond butter instead of peanut butter on toast for a healthier fat boost. Remember that healthy fats like nuts are calorie-dense—control portion sizes and avoid overeating.

Source: Verywell Health



