5 common fruit fly traps

Even without fruit in the house during summer, why are fruit flies still swarming in the kitchen? A cleaning expert points out 5 daily bad habits that may be the real breeding grounds—especially one step often missed after washing dishes, which can trigger an infestation.

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According to Japanese media Yahoo! JAPAN, cleaning expert Ai Seno notes that during the hot, humid summer, many people experience the nuisance of fruit flies suddenly appearing in their homes. To prevent these pests from multiplying, the key lies in eliminating odours and dirt. By avoiding the following 5 daily bad habits, you can easily create an environment that discourages fruit flies from gathering:

1. Leaving Food Scraps or Drinks Until the Next Day

Food residue left in the sink drain, leftover juice, or alcoholic drinks ferment over time, emitting strong odours that attract fruit flies. Ideally, food waste should be disposed of on the same day. If you can't throw it out immediately, designate a space in the fridge for temporary storage until bin collection day.

2. Dirty Drains

Dirt and slime in the drain are major attractants for flies. Use a drain cleaner that simply requires pouring and rinsing, making the job easier. Develop a habit of cleaning the drain regularly to prevent stubborn dirt from building up.

3. Disposing of Food Waste Without Draining Excess Water

Wet food waste spoils and produces odours more quickly. Therefore, before sealing food waste in a bin bag, be sure to drain excess moisture thoroughly. Sprinkle a little baking soda inside before placing the waste in the bag to help prevent odours. Alternatively, wrap food scraps in old newspaper before disposal.

4. Not Cleaning the Bin

The bottom of the bin and the inside of the lid are prone to dirt accumulation. If left uncleaned, they will continuously emit odours that attract fruit flies. Each time you change the bin bag, wipe the lid and bin body with alcohol wipes or disinfectant spray. Since summer makes odours worse, give the bin a thorough deep clean before the hot weather sets in.

5. Leaving the Sink Unwashed After Dishwashing

Many people finish washing dishes and leave the sink as it is. However, food residue and grease left on the sink surface can become a breeding ground for fruit flies. Develop the habit of quickly cleaning the sink alongside your dishwashing routine.





Source: Yahoo! JAPAN



