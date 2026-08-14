Consumers beware of food safety risks for online-purchased Alaskan Black Cod

Consumers should be aware of potential food safety risks when purchasing ingredients online to avoid ingesting harmful chemicals. The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced that a routine food surveillance programme detected excessive levels of the metallic contaminant methylmercury—the most toxic form of mercury—in a prepackaged black cod steak sample sourced from Alaska, purchased from an online store. The sample contained 0.8 mg of methylmercury per kilogram, exceeding the legal limit by 60%. Excessive intake of methylmercury can cause irreversible damage to the nervous system, and in severe cases, may impair vision, hearing, and memory.

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CFS Immediately Ordered Affected Products Removed from Shelves

After confirming that the methylmercury level exceeded the legal maximum of 0.5 mg/kg, the CFS immediately notified the retailer and took follow-up action. The retailer has been instructed to stop sales and remove the affected batch of black cod steaks from shelves, and the importer has initiated a recall. Consumers who have purchased the affected products can call the importer hotline at 3643 0172 during office hours for recall arrangements. The CFS is now tracing the source and distribution of the problematic products.

Excessive Intake May Harm Brain Development in Pregnant Women and Young Children

A CFS spokesman noted that mercury in fish is primarily found in the form of methylmercury, and consuming large predatory fish is the main route of dietary exposure to methylmercury. Excessive intake can affect brain development in fetuses and young children, and in adults can impair vision, hearing, muscle coordination, and memory. According to the CFS's Total Diet Study, larger predatory fish—such as tuna, golden snapper, shark, swordfish, and marlin—tend to have higher mercury levels, posing significant health risks.

Vulnerable Groups Should Choose Smaller Fish Species

To reduce exposure to metallic contaminants, the CFS advises high-risk individuals to make careful choices. Women planning pregnancy, pregnant women, and young children should avoid large predatory fish and prioritize smaller fish species as a source of high-quality protein. Under Hong Kong's Food Adulteration (Metallic Contamination) Regulations, selling food with excessive metallic contaminants is an offence; upon conviction, offenders may face a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and imprisonment for six months. The CFS will continue to monitor the situation and strengthen inspections to safeguard public food safety.

Product Details:

Product Name: U.S. Alaska Black Cod Steak

Brand: Alaska Seafood

Origin: United States

Net Weight: 350g per pack

Distributor: Wing Lee Lung

Importer: Galleon International Limited

Best Before Date: 20 September 2026





Source: Consumer Council (Hong Kong)



