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WELLNESS

A guide to peaches: Must-knows about storage and ripeness

WELLNESS
07-08-2026 12:00 HKT

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Recently, many local netizens have complained that after buying peaches and leaving them at home for a few days, they cut them open only to find the flesh completely rotten. So, how should peaches be stored? Is it a big mistake to put them straight into the fridge after buying them?

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Peach Storage Mistakes: Pressing to Check Ripeness Can Ruin Them Easily

According to Japanese media grapee, many people habitually put peaches straight into the fridge after buying them from the supermarket. However, this habit may cause you to miss out on the peach's best flavor. A fruit and vegetable supplier from the nationally renowned fruit sandwich shop "Da Cafe" in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, shares the correct way to store peaches and helps you avoid common mistakes:

How to Store Peaches Correctly

1. Don't Refrigerate Immediately After Buying

The most common fatal mistake is putting peaches straight into the fridge upon arriving home. If the peaches still feel firm, leaving them at room temperature to ripen will improve their flavor. The basic rule for placement is to avoid direct sunlight or high-temperature environments. Also, avoid placing them in direct air conditioning drafts, as dry air can dehydrate the fruit. The ideal environment is a cool, well-ventilated, shaded spot. Generally, ripening takes about 2-4 days, but don't rely solely on the number of days – pay attention to the aroma and softness.

2. The Golden Time to Refrigerate

When is the best time to put peaches in the fridge? When you can clearly smell their sweet fragrance and they feel slightly soft to the touch, they are fully ripe. At this point, transfer them to the refrigerator. Since peaches don't keep long, consume them within 1-2 days after refrigeration. Even if you don't plan to eat them immediately, ripe peaches must be refrigerated to prevent spoilage. To extend freshness, there's a key tip before refrigerating: wrap the peaches individually in kitchen paper or newspaper to prevent moisture loss, then place them in a plastic bag, and finally store them in the vegetable crisper drawer of the fridge. This prevents the flesh from directly contacting cold air, effectively maintaining freshness.

3. One Essential Step Before Eating to Bring Out Maximum Sweetness

If peaches are refrigerated for too long, their aroma and sweetness significantly diminish. The ideal method is to refrigerate the peaches only 1-2 hours before eating. If peaches have been refrigerated for an extended period, take them out 10-20 minutes before eating to allow them to return slightly to room temperature. This helps you better enjoy the peach's natural aroma and sweetness.

4. Pressing to Check Ripeness Ruins Them Easily

Many people habitually press peaches repeatedly with their fingers to check ripeness – this is a major mistake. Peaches are extremely delicate and fragile. Pressing firmly damages the flesh tissue, causing it to bruise, turn brown, and rot. Therefore, when checking firmness, always touch gently and never squeeze forcefully.



 

Source: grapee


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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