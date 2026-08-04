A guide to cleaning cutting boards - Don't let them sit around for too long

Cutting boards in the kitchen come into contact with various ingredients daily. If not cleaned properly, they can easily become breeding grounds for bacteria. Experts point out that simply rinsing with water is insufficient; harmful microbes like Salmonella and E. coli may remain, causing cross-contamination and leading to food poisoning. Studies reveal that a cutting board used for 2 years can harbor up to 3,000 bacteria – a significant concern. Therefore, different cutting board materials require specific disinfection methods, which experts break down for you.

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Dr. Vanessa Coffman, Director of the Alliance at the US food safety organization Stop Foodborne Illness, points out that all cutting boards must be completely air-dried before being stored after disinfection. Raw and cooked food cutting boards should be used separately to avoid cross-contamination. Different materials have their own specific disinfection methods:

1. Wood or Bamboo Cutting Boards: Use White Vinegar

Unsealed wooden cutting boards have natural antibacterial properties, making it difficult for pathogens to survive long-term. Bacteria absorbed usually cannot survive long in the fibers. However, wood cutting boards have pores and, if not maintained properly, can absorb water and grow mold. Never soak wooden boards.

Cleaning Steps:

Wipe off surface food residue with a paper towel.

Thoroughly clean with dish soap, a sponge, and hot water. Never soak or submerge in water to prevent warping.

Fill a spray bottle with undiluted white vinegar and spray evenly over the entire board.

Let the white vinegar sit for 2 to 5 minutes.

Wipe off any remaining vinegar with a clean, dry cloth.

Stand the cutting board upright to air dry completely.

After drying, apply a coat of food-grade mineral oil to condition the wood.

Replace when: There are deep knife scars, cracks, or signs of mold.

2. Plastic Cutting Boards: Use Hydrogen Peroxide

Plastic cutting boards are non-porous, but knife scars can trap bacteria, making regular disinfection especially important.

Cleaning Steps:

Wipe off food residue with a paper towel.

Wash with hot water, dish soap, and a sponge, paying special attention to knife-scarred areas. Rinse thoroughly.

Pour 3% hydrogen peroxide directly onto the cutting board surface.

Let the hydrogen peroxide sit for at least 2 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with clean water.

Dry with a paper towel or air dry upright before storing.

Replace when: There are deep knife scars, cracks, or staining.

3. Glass Cutting Boards: Use High-Heat Cleaning

Glass cutting boards are completely non-porous and easiest to disinfect, but they can dull knives and are less practical.

Cleaning Steps:

Can be disinfected with hot water or in a dishwasher on a high-temperature cycle.

Note: Repeated use of harsh cleaners can cause tiny cracks.

Replace when: If the glass shows chips, cracks, or deep scratches.

Cutting Board Cleaning: The Culprits of Food Poisoning – E. coli and Salmonella

A study published in the Journal of Food Protection found that even seemingly clean cutting boards harbor large numbers of bacteria (including Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli) in their knife scars and crevices. Food residue combined with the humid kitchen environment creates a breeding ground for microbes. Once these enter the human body, they pose a particular risk to children and the elderly with weaker digestive systems, potentially causing gastrointestinal distress or infection.

The study showed that cutting boards used for over two years can have bacterial counts exceeding 3,000 colony-forming units per square centimeter. Notably, bamboo cutting boards showed even greater bacterial growth. Experts recommend replacing cutting boards immediately if they show mold, cracks, or deep knife scars. Even if visually intact, it is advisable to replace them every 2 years to protect your family's health.

Sources: Martha Stewart, Journal of Food Protection



