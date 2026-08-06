How do you avoid a cold for half your life? This 89 y/o doctor knows

Does wellness mean a bland diet? An 89-year-old Japanese cancer doctor, who holds a remarkable record of zero colds for 30 years, states: "Living happily is life." He does not advocate blind dietary restrictions and even reveals his nightly 3 longevity foods.

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Dr. Ryoichi Obitsu, 89, is a renowned Japanese cancer doctor and a top expert in alternative medicine. He is the Honorary Director of Obitsu San-kei Hospital. According to Japanese media Toyo Keizai, Obitsu writes that although he is in his eighties, he feels more energetic than in his 70s. His legs and hips are very healthy, and he holds a record of "no colds for 30 years," remaining active in clinical work.

Regarding his anti-aging secrets, he stated: "Living happily is life!" He does not advocate strict dietary restrictions and still drinks alcohol. He believes that eating what you like and living energetically every day is key. Rather than forcing himself to do things "good for the body," he prioritizes choices that are "good for the mind." A happy mood enhances the body's natural healing ability, leading to genuine health.

Dr. Obitsu's 3 Daily Longevity Foods

He also generously shares his daily dietary secrets. He rarely eats breakfast, only drinking a cup of chocolate or kombucha. He eats lunch at the hospital cafeteria, choosing nutritionally balanced meals identical to those for patients. For dinner, he always eats the following 3 "longevity foods" at 6 PM:

Tofu in Kombu (Seaweed) Broth: Tofu is his favorite food; he never misses it. The kombu in the broth contains an ideal calcium-to-phosphorus ratio, effectively promoting bone health – crucial for seniors. He shared that since starting this soup, his graying hair has gradually darkened: "At least it proves kombu is also good for hair." Seasonal Fish and Meat: These provide high-quality protein to prevent muscle weakness and osteoporosis. Studies show centenarians generally consume a higher proportion of protein, especially animal protein. Obitsu eats seasonal sashimi almost daily and drinks alcohol moderately in the evening. He enjoys skipjack tuna with sliced garlic as a snack. When eating out, he chooses sukiyaki, steak, or pork cutlet rice, developing a habit of eating meat several times a week. Rice: Obitsu admits he is somewhat traditional. Even after drinking alcohol, or even near the end of his life, he still wants to eat white rice. He suggests adding seasonal vegetables like radish, bamboo shoots, or chestnuts when cooking rice.

Daily Walking Breathing Method

Besides diet, Obitsu practices a simple "walking breathing" method daily:

Steps 1-3: As you take 3 steps, exhale through your nose continuously for 3 counts.

Step 4: Inhale deeply through your nose.

Repeat: Continue the "exhale, exhale, exhale, inhale" rhythm while walking.

How Does This Breathing Method Work?

Obitsu explains that this method effectively regulates the autonomic nervous system, preventing symptoms like insomnia, migraines, palpitations, shortness of breath, constipation, and fatigue caused by autonomic imbalance. Moving slowly while focusing on breathing promotes blood circulation and natural healing, effectively strengthening core muscles and leg strength.

Even at nearly 90, Obitsu remains busy daily, guiding Qigong and Tai Chi at the hospital, teaching in rural areas on weekends, and writing books, articles, and giving lectures.



