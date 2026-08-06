Hidden gem in the city: Netizens rave about the $10 super chill ferry

Recently, social media platform Threads has seen a surge of enthusiasm for a "ferry ride." A netizen shared their experience of taking a $10 ferry ride from Hung Hom, posting photos of themselves enjoying the wind and sun on the rear deck, praising the experience as "super chill." The post sparked hundreds of shares and heated discussion, with many realizing that such a relaxing ride is hidden within the city.

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A netizen recently posted on Threads expressing amazement: "I didn't know the $10 Hung Hom ferry ride could be so chill!" The photos show a modern, sleek white ferry, very different from traditional, worn-out passenger boats. Most eye-catching is the spacious, semi-open rear deck – clean, spacious, and offering unobstructed views of Victoria Harbour. On a sunny day, passengers can relax on the deck, enjoying the sea breeze and warm sun, creating a feeling of escaping the city's hustle and bustle, almost like being on a private yacht.

This "super chill" experience was shared hundreds of times. Passengers praised the journey as "really comfortable and quiet," "smooth, perfect for watching the sunset," and "the best place to be is on the deck." Some even said they get happy when they catch this specific ferry, and that having the rear deck to themselves was fantastic. However, some netizens joked that you need to "check carefully if it's this specific ferry," as one passenger noted that the one they took the previous week was completely different.

The Identity of the "Luxury Ferry": Hong Kong's First Electric Ferry "Xin Ming Zhu 39"

To enjoy this comfortable experience for $10, you need to catch this particular "superior" vessel. A maritime enthusiast page explained in the comments that the beautiful ferry is the "Xin Ming Zhu 39," the first electric ferry purchased with government funding. The government had previously allocated HK$350 million for an electric ferry pilot program. The "Xin Ming Zhu 39," operated by Sun Ferry, began trial passenger service in early 2025, mainly on the North Point to Hung Hom and North Point to Kowloon City routes.

Carbon Fiber Dolphin Design with Solar Panels, Zero Emissions, and 40 Phone Charging Ports

This new vessel is quite impressive. It features a dolphin-shaped, symmetrical bow and stern, with a carbon fiber hull that is about 70% lighter than traditional ferries. Equipped with 360 high-performance lithium iron phosphate batteries, it produces zero emissions during operation, with no pungent diesel smell and greatly reduced vibration – explaining why netizens unanimously praised its quietness. The deck also has solar panels to power the interior lighting.

The "Xin Ming Zhu 39" can carry up to 400 passengers. Besides air conditioning, it offers luggage racks, bicycle racks, a wheelchair area, and up to 40 mobile phone charging ports – highly user-friendly. However, some netizens noted that the air conditioning feels weaker than traditional diesel ferries, potentially making summer rides a bit sweaty.

Want to Experience This "Hidden Urban Ferry Ride"? A netizen kindly noted that the "Xin Ming Zhu 39" isn't always in service and usually runs on alternate days. Savvy passengers suggested downloading the "Marine Traffic" app beforehand to search for its English name "XIN MING ZHU XXXIX" to check if it's sailing that day. Additionally, one netizen revealed that the vessel is available for charter – they quoted a price of HK$25,000 for 2 hours, offering a unique venue option for events.



