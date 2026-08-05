logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Hong Kong's "most Japanese mall" - Houses 4 sushi must-try sushi chains

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Sushiro, the aggressively expanding Japanese conveyor-belt sushi chain, has brought more good news for foodies following its July opening at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O. Sushiro recently announced it will open a branch at Dragon Centre in Sham Shui Po, with the premises now under renovation. The news instantly sparked online discussions, as the mall is set to achieve an unprecedented feat: hosting four major conveyor-belt sushi brands, leading netizens to joke it is "Hong Kong's mall closest to Japan."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dragon Centre Gathers Four Conveyor-Belt Sushi Brands: A Showdown Between Sushiro, Genki, Sushi Express, and Hama SUSHI

Dragon Centre on Yen Chow Street in Sham Shui Po already housed two sushi brands: Sushi Express (a Taiwanese chain) on the 3rd floor (opened 2021), and Genki Sushi (a Japanese chain with nearly 70 branches in Hong Kong) on the 6th floor. Now, with the upcoming addition of HAMA SUSHI (currently only in Jordan and Hang Hau) to the new 4th-floor food court, and now Sushiro, West Kowloon Centre will bring together four major conveyor-belt sushi giants – competition is set to be fierce.

Netizens Dub It "The Closest Mall to Japan," Urge for Donki's Arrival

Some netizens humorously noted that West Kowloon Centre has been fully "Japan-ified." The mall's aggressive push to attract sushi chains sparked heated discussion on the Facebook group "Sham Shui Po Neighbourhood." One netizen posted in awe: "West Kowloon Centre will soon have Sushiro, HAMA SUSHI, Genki Sushi, and Sushi Express – truly the holy land of sushi that once had Ming General!" Others jokingly suggested renaming the mall "West Kowloon Dragon Centre" (a play on the Japanese "Dragon Centre"). The response from locals has been positive, with some saying "Hama is pretty good, decent value" and "It has more sushi places than V Walk." Some predicted that "in the end, Sushiro and Sushi Express will be the ones that survive." Many also hoped for more Japanese brands, saying "It would be perfect if Don Don Donki also opened here," with some suggesting that the vacated Sincere Department Store space (which closed earlier this year) would be ideal.

Nostalgia for the "Legendary" Ming General Sushi: Netizens Say It's a "Whale Fall"

When discussing Dragon Centre's sushi history, one cannot forget the "legendary" Ming General Sushi. This defunct budget sushi buffet chain had a flagship store in the mall. At its peak, Ming General offered all-you-can-eat for about $50 and incorporated Hong Kong-style ingredients like cola candy, salted fish, and preserved meat into sushi, creating legendary items like the "Red Bean Gunkan." It became a cherished memory for many primary and secondary school students.

With four major brands now gathering, netizens feel nostalgic for Ming General. Comments included: "Ming General was a cafeteria for poor people like me," "Of course, it's the Cola Candy Gunkan," and "Will Ming General make a comeback?" One particularly resonant comment compared it poetically: "The destruction of Ming General gave life to all these new sushi shops – isn't that a kind of 'whale fall'?" This unique local sentiment has become an indelible mark on West Kowloon Centre's food culture.



 

Images and Source: Sham Shui Po Neighbourhood (Facebook), Sushiro HK


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chef Wong Lai-yin's nourishing recipe blending flavour and wellness
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Study finds this longevity diet provides more protection for diabetic people
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Expert recommends 4 seated stretches to improve hip flexibility for the elderly
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
A guide to cleaning cutting boards - Don't let them sit around for too long
WELLNESS
04-08-2026 12:00 HKT
How to choose summer soup ingredients based on your body constitution
WELLNESS
04-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Nutritionist recommends 8 skin nourishing foods
WELLNESS
04-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Does eating only hard boiled eggs for breakfast have any benefits?
WELLNESS
04-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Are avocados the perfect fruit?
WELLNESS
03-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Chef Poon Chi-fung's fusion dish combining the best of Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine
WELLNESS
03-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Chinese medicine practitioner recommends 3-day anti-inflammatory meal plan using affordable ingredients
WELLNESS
03-08-2026 12:00 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
23 hours ago
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.