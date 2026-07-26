logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

Best way to store cut tomatoes: How to prevent sogginess and preserve freshness

WELLNESS
2 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

When you have half a tomato left over from cooking, it's common to wrap it in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge. But this actually causes the tomato to spoil faster! To preserve the tomato's sweet, juicy flavor and texture, an expert shares the best storage method.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to Southern Living, a slice of ripe tomato can elevate a sandwich, burger, or salad. However, once cut, tomatoes don't last long. You've likely experienced this: wrapping leftover half a tomato in plastic wrap and refrigerating it, only to find it soft, watery, and unappetizing the next day. But with a simple storage trick, you can perfectly lock in the tomato's texture and flavor:

Best Way to Store Half a Tomato

To properly store a cut half-tomato, the key is to protect the cut surface while preventing excess moisture accumulation that accelerates softening and spoilage.

Place a paper towel at the bottom of an airtight container. Place the tomato cut-side down on the paper towel, cover, and refrigerate. The paper towel absorbs excess moisture, effectively preventing the tomato from releasing too much liquid.

For the best flavor, consume within one to two days. After removing from the fridge, let the tomato sit at room temperature for about 15-30 minutes to help restore its natural flavor and juiciness.

3 Taboos for Storing Sliced Tomatoes

  1. Store tomato slices in an airtight container to prevent drying out or absorbing fridge odors. Avoid plastic wrap – it traps too much moisture, and when the tomato softens, the wrap becomes sticky.
  2. Never salt sliced tomatoes before storing. Salt draws out moisture, making them watery and resulting in a rubbery texture.
  3. If the tomato is already overripe, eat it immediately. Overripe tomatoes spoil very quickly in the fridge.

How Long Can Cut Tomatoes Be Stored?

According to USDA guidelines, whole tomatoes and ripe peppers don't need refrigeration – in fact, the fridge can diminish their flavor. However, any fresh produce that has been peeled or cut must be refrigerated within two hours. If cut tomatoes are left at room temperature for more than two hours, discard them immediately.



 

Source: Southern Living


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Expert tips on regular cleaning, natural deodorisation, and prevention of grimey kitchen sinks
WELLNESS
2 hours ago
Influencer loses 10kg in 2 months with carb cycling - Here's how
WELLNESS
2 hours ago
Summer watermelon guide: 5 varieties and 6 tips for choosing ripe ones
WELLNESS
25-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Lychee guide: 15 varieties, how to choose and store, daily serving limits
WELLNESS
24-07-2026 12:00 HKT
10 super low-calorie vegetable: A nutritionist's guide to low-calorie filling meals
WELLNESS
24-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Expert's affordable spice trick to easily handle swarm disasters
WELLNESS
23-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Free senior exercise classes by LCSD: Granddaughter signs up 80 y/o grandfather
WELLNESS
23-07-2026 12:00 HKT
3 Hong Kong art workshops for a creative soulful escape
WELLNESS
22-07-2026 12:00 HKT
The 7/10 golden rule of filling your washing machine - What not to do
WELLNESS
22-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Good news for office workers - Large studies show 2-3 cups daily lowers arrhythmia risk by 3pc
WELLNESS
21-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
24-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(file photo)
HKO to issue T8 signal at 10.10pm as Typhoon Noul threatens
NEWS
18 hours ago
Patrick Tse’s ashes await placement as family marks seventh-day memorial ritual
GOSSIP
24-07-2026 01:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.