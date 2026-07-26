Best way to store cut tomatoes: How to prevent sogginess and preserve freshness

When you have half a tomato left over from cooking, it's common to wrap it in plastic wrap and put it in the fridge. But this actually causes the tomato to spoil faster! To preserve the tomato's sweet, juicy flavor and texture, an expert shares the best storage method.

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According to Southern Living, a slice of ripe tomato can elevate a sandwich, burger, or salad. However, once cut, tomatoes don't last long. You've likely experienced this: wrapping leftover half a tomato in plastic wrap and refrigerating it, only to find it soft, watery, and unappetizing the next day. But with a simple storage trick, you can perfectly lock in the tomato's texture and flavor:

Best Way to Store Half a Tomato

To properly store a cut half-tomato, the key is to protect the cut surface while preventing excess moisture accumulation that accelerates softening and spoilage.

Place a paper towel at the bottom of an airtight container. Place the tomato cut-side down on the paper towel, cover, and refrigerate. The paper towel absorbs excess moisture, effectively preventing the tomato from releasing too much liquid.

For the best flavor, consume within one to two days. After removing from the fridge, let the tomato sit at room temperature for about 15-30 minutes to help restore its natural flavor and juiciness.

3 Taboos for Storing Sliced Tomatoes

Store tomato slices in an airtight container to prevent drying out or absorbing fridge odors. Avoid plastic wrap – it traps too much moisture, and when the tomato softens, the wrap becomes sticky. Never salt sliced tomatoes before storing. Salt draws out moisture, making them watery and resulting in a rubbery texture. If the tomato is already overripe, eat it immediately. Overripe tomatoes spoil very quickly in the fridge.

How Long Can Cut Tomatoes Be Stored?

According to USDA guidelines, whole tomatoes and ripe peppers don't need refrigeration – in fact, the fridge can diminish their flavor. However, any fresh produce that has been peeled or cut must be refrigerated within two hours. If cut tomatoes are left at room temperature for more than two hours, discard them immediately.







Source: Southern Living



