Expert tips on regular cleaning, natural deodorisation, and prevention of grimey kitchen sinks

Is your kitchen sink drain emitting a foul odor? Over time, food scraps, grease, and bacteria accumulate in the drain. If not cleaned promptly, it not only produces bad smells but can also cause clogs and even attract pests. Experts recommend a weekly cleaning routine and the right methods to easily maintain kitchen hygiene – a must-know for all "beginner adults".

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Why Regular Cleaning Matters – 3 Signs of Buildup

Cleaning experts point out that kitchen sink drains should be cleaned weekly to prevent the buildup of grease, soap scum, food residue, and minerals. If neglected, these substances harden, corrode pipes, and shorten their lifespan. Look out for these warning signs:

Foul odors: The most obvious sign, caused by decomposing food residue or grease.

Slow drainage: Grease and residue narrow the pipes, restricting water flow.

Gurgling noises: Partial blockages trap air, causing unusual sounds during drainage.

Additionally, visible sludge, grease film, or mold around the drain are clear signs of internal buildup. Regular cleaning not only eliminates odors but also prevents clogs and extends the life of your pipes.

Don't Pour Bleach – 3 Daily Deodorizing Tips

Experts warn against pouring bleach or commercial chemical drain cleaners down the sink. These substances can corrode pipes and soft rubber parts, and mixing them can produce dangerous gases. Similarly, avoid pouring grease, cooking oil, or coffee grounds down the drain, as they can harden and cause severe clogs. The correct practice is to absorb cooking oil with paper towels and dispose of them in the trash, and put food scraps in the garbage bin.

To keep your sink fresh, develop these habits:

Spray and scrub: Spray a mild cleaner around the drain opening and use a brush to thoroughly clean the crevices.

Place ice cubes: Filling the drain opening with ice cubes helps inhibit bacterial growth at low temperatures, reducing odors.

Immediate residue removal: Always clear food scraps and hair from the strainer to prevent debris from entering the drain and decomposing.

Natural Cleaning Method – Baking Soda + White Vinegar

Experts recommend baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) and white vinegar for regular cleaning. The chemical reaction between them naturally breaks down soap scum without harsh chemicals. Here's how:

Flush the drain with hot water for a few minutes to soften grease. Pour half a cup of baking soda directly into the drain, then pour in 1 cup of white vinegar. It will fizz, helping to break down grime. Let it sit for about 10-15 minutes for the reaction to work. Finally, flush thoroughly with hot water. Repeat this process monthly to maintain free-flowing drains.

The "4-Word Guide" – Intercept, Filter, Avoid, Separate – for Prevention

Besides cleaning, prevention is equally important. Taipei's Public Works Department Sewerage Office proposed a 4-word guideline ("Intercept, Filter, Avoid, Separate") applicable to kitchen and bathroom drains:

Intercept: Before washing dishes, wipe plates with paper towels to remove surface grease. Separate food waste for recycling to reduce grease entering the drain.

Filter: Install a strainer in the sink drain to catch food scraps and hair, preventing debris from flowing in.

Avoid: Never pour paint, sediment, or other renovation waste down the drain. Take protective measures during construction.

Separate: Only flush toilet paper labeled "flushable" down the toilet, and in appropriate amounts. Avoid flushing large quantities at once.

Sources: Martha Stewart, Taipei Public Works Department (PWD)



