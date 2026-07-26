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WELLNESS

Influencer loses 10kg in 2 months with carb cycling - Here's how

WELLNESS
2 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Losing weight and belly fat is a common summer goal for many women. Some turn to medication or weight-loss injections, while others seek a balance between health and results. A mainland influencer successfully lost 10.8kg in just two months using a "carb cycling" diet and exercise plan. She not only slimmed down her face but also noticed improved skin.

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Mainland influencer "Qi Qi" shared her weight loss journey on Rednote. She went from 121 pounds (55 kg) to 97 pounds (44 kg) in two months, losing about 24 pounds. She divided the process into three phases, detailing her diet ratios and exercise schedules for each. She emphasizes a progressive principle of "complete first, perfect later," which has garnered significant attention from followers.

Phase 1: Low-Carb Diet + Cardio (55kg → 50kg)

  • Diet (Low-Carb):
    • Breakfast: Milk / Soy Milk / Coffee + 1 egg.
    • Lunch: Carbohydrates allowed (whole wheat bread, soba, corn, sweet potato). Macronutrient ratio (Protein : Veg : Carbs = 3:2:1). Maintain low carbs throughout the day.
    • Dinner: No carbs. Only meat (about 100g of beef, fish, or chicken) and unlimited vegetables. Minimize oil and salt.
  • Exercise: Cardio only (jumping rope, running, or aerobics) for 40-60 minutes daily, 5 days a week.
  • Goal: Don't worry about muscle loss; focus on weight loss first. Body shaping comes later.

Phase 2: Moderate-Carb Diet + Anaerobic Exercise (50kg → 47.5kg)

  • Diet (Moderate-Carb):
    • Breakfast: Carbs (e.g., one bun, half a corn, or half a sweet potato) + Milk/Soy Milk/Coffee + 1 egg.
    • Lunch: Carbs allowed (whole wheat bread, soba, corn, sweet potato). Macronutrient ratio (Protein : Veg : Carbs = 3:2:1). Maintain moderate carbs throughout the day.
    • Dinner: No carbs. Only meat (about 100g) and unlimited vegetables. Minimize oil and salt.
  • Exercise: Primarily anaerobic (targeted training like leg, belly, dumbbells) combined with 20-30 minutes of cardio to sustain fat burning. Reduce training to 4 days per week, focusing on body shaping.

Phase 3: High-Carb Diet + Pure Anaerobic Exercise (47.5kg → 44kg)

  • Diet (High-Carb – The Toughest Phase):
    • Breakfast: Carbs (e.g., mantou/steamed bun) + Nuts + Milk/Soy Milk/Coffee.
    • Lunch: Macronutrient ratio (Carbs : Protein : Veg = 50% : 25% : 25%). Carbs (rice/noodles), protein and vegetables each at 25%.
    • Dinner: Carbs (e.g., mantou or a fist-sized portion of rice). Smaller portions of vegetables and meat (120-150g). Try to finish dinner by 6 PM, no later than 8 PM.
  • Exercise: Almost no cardio; only anaerobic exercise to boost basal metabolic rate and help maintain weight.

Weight Loss Strategy: Carb Cycling

Qi Qi's strategy revolves around "carb cycling" – a gradual transition from low to high carb intake, adjusting exercise intensity accordingly. She stresses that "losing weight is easier than maintaining it." She advises setting small, progressive goals rather than chasing rapid, short-term results. She reminds that for those starting at a lower weight, weight loss may slow down later; increasing carbs can actually help continue the loss.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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