4 air-conditioning energy saving tips for this hot summer

On hot summer days, many people lower the fan speed or turn off the AC when stepping out briefly. But these seemingly energy-saving habits can actually increase your electricity bill and damage the AC unit. CLP Power shares 4 energy-saving tips: using a fan in combination with the AC, and raising the temperature by just 1°C can save 3% in energy.

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According to the CLP Power website, mastering these 4 AC usage techniques can help you cool down quickly while saving electricity:

1. Turn On the Fan First, Then the AC

A 1-horsepower AC running for 1 hour consumes the same electricity as a fan running for 20 hours. Starting the fan first speeds up indoor air circulation, cooling the space faster. This allows you to raise the AC temperature while maintaining the same level of coolness. Every 1°C increase in AC temperature saves approximately 3% in energy.

2. Don't Lower Fan Speed If You Feel Too Cold

If you're worried about the AC being too cold, you can raise the temperature while setting the fan to the highest speed. This helps achieve optimal indoor temperature and humidity levels. The highest fan speed also reduces the load on the compressor responsible for cooling, achieving energy savings.

3. Don't Turn Off the AC for Short Trips Out

Many people turn off the AC when stepping out briefly, but this actually consumes more electricity and can even damage the unit. Inverter AC units consume the most power during startup. If you're leaving for a short while, there's no need to turn it off; simply adjust the temperature slightly higher.

4. Avoid Using the AC's "Dehumidify" Function – It Wastes Electricity

For convenience, some people use the AC's dehumidify function, but this is extremely power-intensive. The compressor still runs during dehumidification, consuming high amounts of electricity. In Hong Kong's humid climate, a standalone dehumidifier is a more practical choice.

3 Ways to Clean Your AC: Stay Cool and Avoid a "Bacterial Chamber"

If you find your AC isn't cooling well or is blowing out odd smells, it might be due to infrequent cleaning. CLP Power shares 3 practical daily cleaning tips to easily remove mold and prevent your home from becoming a "bacterial chamber":

Method 1:

Before using the AC for the first time after it has been idle for most of the year, rinse the filter and outer cover with a shower head and water. Then, using a 1:99 diluted bleach solution, spray and disinfect the metal coils inside the AC with a spray bottle. Wait 30-60 minutes, then turn on the "fan" function to allow the bleach smell to dissipate naturally. Bleach has minimal effect on the metal coils and will be carried away by the condensation produced when the AC is running, simultaneously cleaning mold from the drainage pipe.

Method 2:

Develop the habit of cleaning the filter regularly, ideally once every two weeks. When cleaning, simply rinse downward with a shower head. Avoid scrubbing vigorously with a brush, as this can enlarge the mesh holes of the filter, directly compromising its dust filtration function.

Method 3:

After turning off the AC, the temperature difference from cold to warm can cause condensation (sweating) on both the inside and outside of the AC unit and on indoor walls. On hot, humid days, this moisture becomes a prime opportunity for bacteria to grow. When the AC is turned on again at night, bacteria are blown throughout the home. To avoid illness, diligently use a 1:99 diluted bleach solution to wipe the AC's vent gaps and areas where condensation forms.

CLP also reminds citizens that if their AC unit is over 5 years old and hasn't been regularly cleaned, it is recommended to hire a professional AC cleaning company to perform a thorough, disassembled deep cleaning before the height of summer to protect the health of the whole family.









Source: CLP Power Hong Kong



