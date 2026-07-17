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WELLNESS

Doctor warns against this one habit that turns healthy drinks into risks of cancer

WELLNESS
35 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Soy milk is considered healthy, but a bad habit can turn it harmful. A 50-year-old woman, a non-smoker and non-drinker who consumed soy milk daily for protein, sought medical help for difficulty swallowing. She was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. An investigation revealed that a fatal habit before drinking it turned the healthy drink into a carcinogen.

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50-Year-Old Woman Develops Esophageal Cancer from Daily Soy Milk

Otolaryngologist Dr. Ng Chiu-fan shared on the program Health 2.0 that the 50-year-old woman believed she was very health-conscious. She didn't smoke or drink alcohol and had a glass of soy milk every morning for protein. Later, she began experiencing a sensation of something "stuck" when swallowing and a persistent foreign body sensation in her throat, prompting her to seek medical attention. An endoscopy revealed a significant mass in her esophagus and hypopharynx. A biopsy confirmed it was hypopharyngeal esophageal cancer.

The Habit That Turned a Healthy Drink into a Carcinogen

After a detailed review of her lifestyle, Ng discovered that the woman would microwave her soy milk three consecutive times at the office until it was "scalding hot and bubbling" before drinking it. Additionally, she never took soup noodles as takeout, insisting on eating them piping hot right after being served at the restaurant.

He pointed out that while the woman avoided known risk factors like tobacco and alcohol, her habit of consuming extremely hot soy milk and soups repeatedly damaged and irritated her hypopharyngeal and esophageal mucosa. Over time, this significantly increased her cancer risk. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified beverages above 65°C as a "Group 2A carcinogen" (probably carcinogenic to humans), strongly advising against consuming drinks at this temperature. A UK study found that drinking 700cc of tea above 60°C daily roughly doubles cancer risk. He specifically cautioned that even healthy soy milk shouldn't be consumed scalding hot. If you experience a long-term foreign body sensation when swallowing, treat it as a warning sign and seek medical attention promptly.

10 Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer

According to the Hong Kong Cancer Online Resource Centre, malignant tumors originating in esophageal tissue are called esophageal cancer. Genetic mutations in esophageal epithelial cells cause uncontrolled growth and invasion of neighboring tissues. Common types are squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. Squamous cell carcinoma more often affects the cervical (upper) and thoracic (middle) parts of the esophagus, while adenocarcinoma more often affects the junction with the stomach (lower part).

Early Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:

  • Difficulty swallowing dry, solid foods
  • Chest and abdominal discomfort or pain while eating; a feeling of food getting stuck in the chest
  • Throat discomfort or a foreign body sensation during swallowing (if the tumor is in the upper esophagus)
  • Pain behind the sternum or back discomfort during eating (if in the middle esophagus)
  • Chest and abdominal fullness after eating (if near the stomach junction)

Later-Stage Symptoms of Esophageal Cancer:

  • Swallowing difficulty worsens, progressing to semi-liquid foods, and eventually even liquids and saliva may be hard to swallow
  • Nausea, vomiting, and food regurgitation due to the tumor disrupting normal digestion
  • Coughing after eating
  • Hoarseness
  • Symptoms from tumor spread to other sites (e.g., neck mass, bone pain, breathing difficulty, or right upper abdominal pain)

10 Groups at Higher Risk for Esophageal Cancer

Besides consuming scalding hot food/liquids and alcohol, other risk factors for esophageal cancer include:

  • Age 60 or older
  • Male gender
  • Alcohol consumption
  • Smoking
  • Obesity
  • High intake of pickled and smoked foods
  • Long-term consumption of very hot beverages or soups
  • Low intake of fruits and vegetables
  • Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
  • Certain rare diseases (e.g., achalasia) and inherited genetic mutations (e.g., PTEN and Peutz-Jeghers syndrome)

 

 

 

Source: Hong Kong Cancer Online Resource Centre, WHO


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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