Study reports eating almonds 30 minutes before dinner can lower post-meal blood sugar by 28pc

Whenever major holidays or weekend gatherings roll around, many Hong Kong residents look forward to feasting with family and friends, yet worry that sharp fluctuations in blood sugar levels will undo all the hard work they’ve put into managing their blood sugar and maintaining their figure. Dr. Wei Shi-hang, director of Chuyi Clinic, notes that the public actually doesn’t need to be overly anxious. In addition to applying the principle of “metabolic compensation”—moderately adjusting one’s diet before and after meals and prioritizing high-fiber vegetables and high-quality protein during meals—medical research has also found that eating a small handful of almonds 30 minutes before a meal can help lower postprandial blood sugar levels.

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Eating Almonds Before Meals Significantly Stabilizes Blood Sugar

Wei pointed out that a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition used a randomized crossover trial design to conduct a two-phase test on 60 adults with prediabetes.

In the first phase, participants were instructed to consume 20 grams of almonds 30 minutes before a 75-gram oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) to observe the single-dose glucose response; in the second phase, participants consumed almonds before each meal for three consecutive days as part of their daily routine, and their blood glucose levels were tracked throughout the day using continuous glucose monitoring (CGMS). The results of the glucose tolerance test showed that, compared to when no almonds were consumed, pre-meal almond intake reduced the area under the overall postprandial glucose curve by approximately 18.05%; blood glucose levels at 1 hour and 2 hours postprandial also decreased by approximately 24.8% and 28.9%, respectively. As for the continuous glucose monitoring data, the participants’ average blood glucose levels, glucose peaks, and nocturnal glucose levels all showed improvement.

The 3 Key Mechanisms of the Pre-Meal “Almond Load”

Wei explained that the blood glucose-stabilizing effect of the pre-meal “almond load” is primarily related to the following three physiological mechanisms:

Early activation of the insulin response: Consuming almonds before a meal stimulates the early release of stored insulin. When carbohydrates from the subsequent main meal enter the bloodstream, the body already has sufficient regulatory capacity, so the rise in blood glucose is naturally more gradual.

Delayed gastric emptying and carbohydrate absorption: Almonds are rich in fat, protein, and dietary fiber. These components prolong the time food remains in the stomach while increasing the viscosity of intestinal contents, thereby slowing the rate at which glucose enters the bloodstream and resulting in a flatter postprandial blood glucose curve.

Improved insulin sensitivity: Almonds are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, as well as trace minerals such as magnesium and zinc. Magnesium, in particular, plays a crucial role in insulin signaling within the body, helping to improve the body’s efficiency in utilizing blood glucose and thereby reducing the overall metabolic burden.

Incorrect Portion Sizes May Backfire

In addition to almonds, foods rich in healthy fats—such as mixed nuts and avocados—may also influence postprandial blood glucose levels through different mechanisms. However, individuals must strictly control their intake; incorrect portion sizes may backfire.

Wei recommends a daily upper limit of approximately 20 grams of almonds (equivalent to about 15 to 18 nuts), and suggests prioritizing unflavored, dry-roasted, or low-temperature roasted varieties; as for avocados, he recommends consuming about one-third of a fruit (approximately 50 grams) per day to avoid excessive calorie and fat intake, which could negatively impact daily blood glucose stability.

If you notice significant fluctuations in your blood sugar levels or experience unusual fatigue after meals (commonly known as “food coma”), you should seek an evaluation and examination from a medical professional as soon as possible. Only by identifying the root cause can you enjoy festive delicacies with peace of mind while maintaining your health.





