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WELLNESS

Struggling to sleep? 5 natural foods to help you fall asleep

WELLNESS
53 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Life in Hong Kong is fast-paced and stressful, making "not getting enough sleep" a common reality for most office workers and students. Many people suffer from insomnia, tossing and turning in bed each night. Gastroenterologist Dr. Siu Wai-shing points out that sometimes poor sleep quality isn't about needing sleeping pills, but about a specific nutrient your body is missing after dinner. A moderate supplement of natural sleep-promoting foods after your evening meal can effectively help your brain "shut down" peacefully.

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The Brain's Sleep Signal Depends on Raw Materials

Siu explains that from lying down to entering deep sleep, the body undergoes a series of complex chemical reactions. The brain needs tryptophan from food to produce serotonin, which is then converted into melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep.

If raw materials are insufficient, if stress is high, or if blood sugar is unstable, the brain cannot properly activate sleep signals. Clinically, this leads to four common sleep disorders: difficulty falling asleep, waking up easily at night, light sleep, and vivid dreams. Besides medication, people can supplement melatonin through everyday foods. Siu suggests the best time to eat these is after dinner, about 1-2 hours after dark. Consuming a small amount of sleep-promoting food at this time offers the best auxiliary effect. However, if insomnia is caused by severe anxiety, professional psychiatric or medical help should be sought.

5 Sleep-Promoting Foods: Bananas Contain Natural Tryptophan

To supplement the brain's sleep materials, Siu recommends the following 5 foods, emphasizing precise portion control:

  1. Banana (1 piece): Rich in magnesium and potassium, which effectively relax tense muscles, and contains natural tryptophan that the body converts into melatonin.
  2. Oats (1 small mug): Contains complex carbohydrates that significantly boost serotonin production efficiency.
  3. Milk (1 small mug): Contains tryptophan, but avoid drinking too much as it can cause bloating, acid reflux, or indigestion.
  4. Walnuts and Almonds (1 small fistful): Rich in magnesium and B vitamins, which stabilize the nervous system and reduce nighttime awakenings.
  5. Kiwi (1 fist-sized fruit): Rich in natural serotonin and antioxidants. Again, don't overeat, as it can cause rapid blood sugar spikes.

4 Golden Rules to Avoid Indigestion

While specific nutrients aid sleep, Siu warns against eating too much before bed. A heavy meal forces the stomach to work during sleep, severely impacting deep sleep quality and potentially causing heartburn from bloating and acid reflux.

For nighttime eating, he gives these four core tips:

  1. Control timing: Finish sleep-promoting foods 1-2 hours before bed to allow time for digestion.
  2. Precise portions: Keep it light and small – definitely not a heavy midnight snack.
  3. Avoid heavy flavors: Stay away from high-sugar, high-fat, and hard-to-digest foods before bed.
  4. Limit stimulants: Reduce caffeine (like strong tea and coffee) and alcohol intake after dark to prevent sleep cycle disruption.




 

Source: Dr. Siu Wai-shing


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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