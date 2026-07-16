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WELLNESS

Mexican quesadilla recipe from a fine-dining chef: 3 tips for authentic pairing with drinks

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Quesadilla: A Classic Mexican Cheese Pan-Fry You Can Make at Home

Quesadilla—often called Mexican cheese quesadilla—is a well-loved dish from central Mexico, and one of the most iconic Mexican comfort foods. It reflects a food culture that emphasizes vibrant flavor combinations and bold, satisfying taste.

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Today, Chef Jackie Ko (Kitchen Manager of PARKSIDE@NINA in Tsuen Wan, and passionate about Western cuisine research) shares an authentic traditional quesadilla recipe so you can enjoy a popular Mexican treat at home.

Quesadilla Ingredients & Method Overview

Mexicans often enjoy beer and also mix drinks with spirits, so Mexican food is generally rich in flavor and highly satisfying. A classic example is the savory, crispy, cheesy quesadilla.

Chef Jackie explains that Mexico has abundant wheat and corn, and the dough is made into different shapes—such as tortillas, wraps, sandwiches, and quesadillas—depending on the fillings. Quesadillas can be a great match for drinks, but they’re also a staple for everyday meals.

A typical quesadilla filling may include vegetables, meats, beans, and cheese. Instead of relying only on salt and pepper, seasoning often focuses on barbecue sauce and fresh herbs, creating a richer, more layered flavor.

Demonstration Dish: Chicken Quesadilla

Serves: 1 person
Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • Chicken breast 80 g
  • 1 Mexican tortilla
  • Cheddar cheese 80 g
  • White onion 25 g
  • Red bell pepper 25 g
  • Yellow bell pepper 25 g
  • Rosemary 10 g
  • Thyme 5 g
  • Olive oil 20 ml
  • Chickpea paste 10 g
  • Barbecue sauce 5 g
  • Tomato salsa 5 g
  • Sour cream 5 g
  • Avocado sauce 5 g
  • Salt (a pinch)
  • Black pepper (a pinch)

Directions

  1. Cook the chicken: Put the chicken breast, rosemary, and olive oil into a sealed bag. Sous-vide or gently cook in 60°C water for 1 hour, then shred the chicken by hand.
  2. Cook the vegetables: Slice the white onion, red bell pepper, and yellow bell pepper into thin strips. Sauté the onion first until fragrant, then add the pepper strips and thyme. Season with salt and pepper, mix well, and set aside.
  3. Assemble: Spread the chickpea paste evenly over the tortilla. Place half of the cheddar on one side, then add shredded chicken, the cooked vegetable mixture, and barbecue sauce. Fold over and cover with the remaining cheddar.
  4. Pan-fry: Heat a pan with a little oil. Cook on low heat, pan-frying about 3 minutes per side until the tortilla is golden and the cheese melts.
  5. Serve: Cut into pieces and serve with tomato salsa, sour cream, and avocado sauce.

3 Helpful Tips for Making Great Quesadillas

  1. Don’t overcook fresh herbs.
    Fresh thyme and rosemary shouldn’t be cooked for too long at high heat—otherwise they can lose aroma and turn bitter.
  2. Use ready-made dips if you’re short on time.
    Quesadillas are commonly eaten with dips like avocado, tomato salsa, and sour cream. Buying them from premium supermarkets can save a lot of time.
  3. Choose well-aged cheddar.
    Aged cheddar (aged 2–3 months) is softer, saltier, and more aromatic—making it ideal for quesadillas.

About Chef Jackie Ko

Chef Jackie Ko, currently the Kitchen Manager at PARKSIDE@NINA, developed a strong interest in Western cuisine during her studies. To better understand authentic European and North American flavors, she pursued training in professional multi-national cuisine cooking.

After graduation, she worked across several well-known local restaurants, including Amigo (a fine Western dining restaurant) and Bo Innovation (known for cutting-edge molecular cuisine). With years of experience in global cooking, Chef Jackie emphasizes sourcing quality ingredients from around the world and applying careful cooking techniques to bring classic flavors to every guest.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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