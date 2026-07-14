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WELLNESS

5 summer solstice wellness rules to cope with HK's "hot and cold" environment

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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After the Summer Solstice, Yang Qi is at its peak, and Hong Kong enters a typical "ice and fire" environment: sweltering heat outdoors and chilly, air-conditioned coolness indoors. This drastic temperature difference is why city dwellers often fall ill in summer. In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), this is called "Yin Heatstroke."

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During the Summer Solstice, the body's pores are wide open, Yang Qi tends to the body's surface, and the Spleen and Stomach are relatively weak and cold. Frequent movement between air-conditioned spaces and excessive consumption of cold drinks allows cold pathogens to invade, damaging the Spleen and Stomach and affecting health. How should we maintain wellness while facing summer's "ice and fire" onslaught? Here are 5 wellness rules to help everyone safely navigate the hot season:

1. Protect Three Key Areas When Entering and Leaving Air-Conditioned Spaces

When moving between hot and cold environments, wear a light jacket or scarf to protect the shoulders, neck, nape, and knees. Before entering an air-conditioned room, wipe off sweat to prevent pores from closing suddenly, which would trap summer heat inside the body.

2. Avoid Cold Drinks, Drink Tangerine Peel Water Instead

Iced beverages easily damage the Spleen and Stomach's Yang Qi. Instead, drink room-temperature tangerine peel water (Chenpi Shui), which helps strengthen the Spleen and resolve dampness.

3. Sleep Late, Wake Early + Take a Short Afternoon Nap

After the Summer Solstice, days are longer and nights shorter. TCM wellness emphasizes aligning with nature: "sleep late, wake early" (around 11 PM to bed, 6 AM to rise). A 15-minute midday nap helps nourish the Heart and calm the Spirit.

4. Gentle Morning Exercise, Avoid Excessive Sweating

In summer, avoid intense exercise that leads to heavy sweating, which can deplete Heart Qi. Gentle exercises like Baduanjin or Tai Chi in the early morning, done to the point of light sweating, are recommended to promote smooth Qi and blood circulation.

5. Seasonal Soups to Strengthen Spleen and Remove Dampness

Following Hong Kong's tradition of soup drinking, choose soups suitable for your constitution to expel internal dampness. Suitable summer wellness soups include:

  • Old Cucumber, Red Bean, and Hyacinth Bean Lean Meat Soup: Clears heat, promotes diuresis, and reduces swelling.
  • Mung Bean and Tangerine Peel Old Duck Soup: Nourishes Yin and relieves summer heat.
  • Tip: Adding two slices of ginger when making soup helps balance the cooling nature of ingredients and protects the Spleen and Stomach.

By adapting to the seasons and adjusting lifestyle habits, you can effectively resist the discomfort of this "ice and fire" environment, safely navigate the hot summer, and lay a foundation for the upcoming "Sanfu Days" (the hottest period), practicing the wellness principle of "treating winter diseases in summer."


 

Author: Dr. Wang Yan-ping, Lecturer, School of Nursing and Health Studies, Hong Kong Metropolitan University


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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