logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
WELLNESS

9 surprising uses for coffee grounds

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

logo
logo
logo

Do you throw away coffee grounds after brewing your daily cup? Experts have identified 9 surprising uses for coffee grounds – they can replace chemical dish soap to remove grease and act as a natural odor absorber for smelly shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to Japanese media grapee, many people who brew drip coffee simply throw away the used grounds. Key Coffee Co. highlights the following 9 alternative uses for coffee grounds:

  1. Natural Fertilizer and Compost: Coffee grounds have a porous structure with many tiny holes, helping improve soil conditions, making them ideal for home gardening. However, simply sprinkling them on the soil surface is ineffective. Follow these steps to make fertilizer:
    • Line a cardboard box with newspaper and seal the bottom and sides with tape to prevent leakage.
    • Fill the box about 70% full with dead leaves or fallen leaves. Add thoroughly dried coffee grounds and mix well.
    • Stir gently daily to allow proper fermentation. If it feels slightly warm to the touch, fermentation is proceeding well. You can continue adding coffee grounds during the process.
  2. Reusable Deodorizer/Air Freshener: Coffee grounds have excellent odor-absorbing and deodorizing properties, making them great for places prone to smells like shoe cabinets, ashtrays, toilets, refrigerators, plastic containers, pots, pans, and fish grills. Simply put dried coffee grounds in a cloth bag or an open container and place it in the area needing deodorization. To remove odors from cooking pots, add water and coffee grounds to the pot, bring to a boil, let cool, then wash – it removes odors quickly.
  3. Natural Herbicide: Coffee grounds contain substances that inhibit plant growth, effectively preventing weed growth. Unlike using them as fertilizer, for weed control, simply sprinkle dried coffee grounds directly on the area where you want to suppress weeds.
  4. Pest and Stray Cat Repellent: Ants, mosquitoes, slugs, snails, and even cats strongly dislike the smell of coffee. Therefore, sprinkling coffee grounds around the outside of your house, in flower beds, along walls, or on the ground around the perimeter can effectively repel pests and keep stray cats away.
  5. Bath Additive: For those who enjoy the aroma of coffee, coffee grounds make an excellent bath additive. Simply place dried coffee grounds in a cloth bag, tie it securely, and put it in the bathtub. The bathroom will fill with a subtle coffee scent, creating a deeply relaxing bathing experience.
  6. Dish Soap Alternative: Coffee grounds can be used to clean glass cups and water bottles. Add a small amount of coffee grounds to the bottle and shake to clean it easily. For extremely greasy dishes, wiping them with coffee grounds first to absorb the oil makes subsequent washing much easier.
  7. Natural Dye and Pigment: The liquid extracted by boiling coffee grounds in water can be used as a natural dye or pigment. Since different coffee bean types and roasting levels produce varying shades of brown, you can experiment with different concentrations to dye fabrics with a unique, one-of-a-kind texture.
  8. Shoe Polish and Metal Polish: The natural oils in coffee grounds can restore shine to surfaces, making them an excellent polish for leather shoes and metals, even replacing wax products. To use, wrap dried coffee grounds in a dry cloth and gently rub the surface.
  9. Stuffing for Sewing Pin Cushions: For those who enjoy sewing, try using dried coffee grounds instead of cotton as stuffing for pin cushions. The oils in the coffee grounds not only provide rust protection for pins but also increase lubrication through fabrics, making sewing smoother.


 

Source: grapee (Japanese media)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
5 summer solstice wellness rules to cope with HK's "hot and cold" environment
WELLNESS
1 hour ago
Ophthalmologist warns of 4 damaging effects of blue light and high eye pressure
WELLNESS
13-07-2026 12:00 HKT
8 anti-inflammatory foods to calm eczema and hives from the inside out
WELLNESS
13-07-2026 12:00 HKT
5 breakfast breads: Fat content showdown
WELLNESS
12-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Mortuary officer's touching acts: Pieced together shattered skull fragments and stayed overnight for grieving parents
WELLNESS
12-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Study finds 30 minutes of facial massage can make you look years younger
WELLNESS
11-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Resilience crosses borders: 66 y/o cancer patient refuses to give up
WELLNESS
11-07-2026 12:00 HKT
16 black-coloured foods for lowering cholesterol, fighting inflammation, and stabilising blood sugar
WELLNESS
10-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Expert names 5 foods that must be refrigerated to extend shelf life and prevent mold
WELLNESS
10-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Nordic walking: Why this full body workout is gaining popularity
WELLNESS
09-07-2026 12:00 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.