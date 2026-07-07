Neymar's 14-year long promise to a boy with leukaemia - A vow that defied death and inspired a miracle

In the World Cup knockout stages, five-time champions Brazil always draw global attention. A precious video recently went viral, revealing the story behind Brazilian star Neymar's seemingly playful goal celebrations. It uncovered a 14-year-old promise to a young boy battling leukemia that carried the weight of life and death. The power of this oath moved countless fans and became a driving force for a small boy fighting for his life.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brazilian Star Neymar's Emotional Promise to a Boy with Leukemia

In 2011, a 5-year-old Brazilian boy named Matheus was tragically diagnosed with leukemia. The harsh chemotherapy made him lose his hair, left him extremely weak, and even robbed him of the energy to watch his beloved football matches. His heartbroken mother, hoping against hope, wrote a letter to her son's idol – the rising Santos star Neymar – revealing that her son's only wish was to meet him.

For an international superstar, this letter could easily have been overlooked. However, Santos FC and Neymar actually arranged the meeting. On that day, pale-faced Matheus saw his idol and finally broke into a radiant smile he hadn't shown for a long time. Excitedly, he performed a little dance he had invented in front of Neymar, and then asked in a timid, childish voice: "When you score a goal, could you do this dance?" Neymar didn't dismiss him; he high-fived the boy and promised: "You watch."

The following year, Neymar scored in a match. Instead of his trademark "face" celebration, he lined up with his teammates and, under the world's spotlight, performed the exact dance Matheus had shown him. Watching on TV, Matheus was moved to tears. From that moment on, the dance became his "spiritual pillar" to fight cancer. Whenever chemotherapy became unbearably painful, he would replay the image of Neymar dancing for him in his mind, drawing the courage to live on.

Overcoming Injury to Return to the National Team

Over the years, Neymar's career faced ups and downs. Recently, he has been plagued by serious injuries, reducing his appearances and commercial appeal. However, the 34-year-old veteran never gave up. In Brazil's final World Cup group-stage match against Scotland, Brazil won 3-0, but the most moving scene was Neymar's 76th-minute substitution. It was his return to the Brazilian national team jersey after 981 days, overcoming severe injuries and external doubts. When the final whistle blew, the player, who has scored 79 goals for his country, didn't celebrate wildly. Instead, he knelt on the turf, covered his face, and let tears of joy and relief flow, expressing the hardship of the past two years.

A Miraculous Reunion 14 Years Later – The Boy Beat Cancer

In 2025, Neymar chose to leave the luxurious life in Saudi Arabia and return to his boyhood club, Santos. For him, the most emotional moment of his return wasn't just wearing the familiar jersey again, but a miraculous reunion with Matheus after 14 years. The "bald little boy" had survived chemotherapy, beaten cancer, and had grown into a strong 20-year-old, nearly 1.8 meters tall. Reunited, they reminisced about the past and, with perfect synchronicity, performed the promised dance together again in front of the camera.

The reunion video instantly went viral on social media. Many Hong Kong netizens commented, "Got me teary-eyed": "This is the most powerful beauty of football and promises!" "Full of loyalty and love. May God bless this kind-hearted child." "In a world of fame and fortune, seeing such trust and fulfillment is truly heartwarming."









Sources: Santos TV, Novibet



