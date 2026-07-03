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WELLNESS

Japanese beauty expert shares 3 tips to lift sagging cheeks and reduce puffiness

WELLNESS
27 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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As we age, facial skin inevitably begins to sag. However, some unconscious daily habits may actually accelerate this process. A simple facial massage technique, popular among Japanese netizens, takes just 30 seconds a day to help improve cheek sagging and firmness, restoring clear facial contours. Starting today, why not spend 30 seconds caring for your facial lines?

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Ideal for Those Prone to Puffiness or Sagging Cheeks

Japanese beauty expert Mariko pointed out on her personal Instagram that many people unconsciously perform actions that accelerate facial aging, such as pinching their cheeks, which can lead to localized muscle relaxation and make the face appear older. Mariko suggests that individuals prone to puffiness, sagging cheeks, or lacking firmness can see changes by spending just 30 seconds daily on muscle relaxation and lifting.

This method is simple and easy to learn, suitable for practice at home or even in the office. The massage consists of 3 steps, each taking about 10 seconds, totaling just 30 seconds – perfect for incorporating into your morning or evening skincare routine:

30-Second 3-Step Massage to Enhance Facial Contours

Step 1: Relax the Muscles Under the Cheekbones

  • Use three fingers: index, middle, and ring fingers, to gently pinch the muscles just below the cheekbone.
  • Press and relax towards the ears, holding for 10 seconds.
  • Goal: Helps release tension in the cheeks, significantly improving puffiness.

Step 2: Lift the Cheeks and Sides of the Nose

  • Use your thumb and index finger to pinch the muscles on the cheeks and the sides of the nose.
  • Gently shake towards the outer corners of the eyes, holding for 10 seconds.
  • Goal: This action targets areas prone to sagging, lifting the skin on the cheeks and beside the nose.

Step 3: Lift and Push Under the Cheekbones

  • Place the palms of your hands below the cheekbones.
  • Push upward while applying pressure, pressing outward and relaxing, holding for 10 seconds.
  • Goal: Helps lift the skin and muscles under the cheekbones and smooth them outward. This action helps diminish the appearance of protruding cheeks, creating a firmer contour.

Consistency Brings Visible Results

Mariko suggests that even doing the massage on just one side of the face clearly shows the difference. "You can feel the prominence of the cheeks disappear, leaving them looking refreshed and firm." The effects are immediate, and with daily practice, your cheeks will become firmer and the results more lasting.





 

Source: Mariko Skincare (Instagram)


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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