Lok Ma Chau emergency hospital provides shorter wait times for non-urgent cases

Public hospitals in Hong Kong are notorious for long waiting times for non-emergency radiology services, often exceeding one to two years. However, the Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area has become a "savior" for many long-term patients. A netizen shared her experience on Threads, praising the efficient operation despite its remote location. Her wait time was significantly reduced, and she called it a "blessing in disguise."

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MRI Appointment Moved Up by Nearly 1.5 Years

The female netizen posted under the title "MRI is far away but super efficient." She lives in Tseung Kwan O and injured her lower back. She was initially told by Tseung Kwan O Hospital that her appointment would take 1 year and 10 months (22 months). Just as she was feeling anxious, she received a letter from the Hospital Authority asking if she would be willing to transfer to the Emergency Hospital in the Lok Ma Chau Loop for the scan. She decided to give it a try and was pleasantly surprised: "After agreeing to the transfer, I got an appointment in just 3-4 months!" Her waiting time was shortened by over a year, and she praised the program.

Transportation: Free Shuttle Buses from MTR Stations

Many people worry about the inconvenience of getting to Lok Ma Chau. However, the netizen shared her positive experience. Due to her back injury, she was initially concerned, but the hospital's transportation arrangements were well-equipped.

The Emergency Hospital operates free shuttle buses for patients to and from specific MTR stations:

Sheung Shui MTR Station: Monday to Saturday (except public holidays), about 10 trips daily, travel time approx. 25 minutes.

Yuen Long and Siu Hong MTR Stations: Tuesdays and Thursdays, about 8 trips daily to and from the hospital.

Fee Details: Advance Payment of $500 Required

Though the cross-district journey is longer and transportation costs are higher, the shuttle bus service now handles over 10,000 passenger trips per month, greatly benefiting patients from various districts. The netizen strongly recommends other patients: "If they ask if you want to go there for the scan, you must say yes! Very good!" She also provides a "friendly reminder" for patients to pre-pay the $500 public hospital daytime imaging fee at their original hospital beforehand, as payment cannot be made on-site. Many patients forget this and are caught off guard.

The Lok Ma Chau Loop Emergency Hospital mainly provides daytime medical and radiology services (e.g., CT, MRI). Fees are consistent with the standard public hospital charges under the Hospital Authority.

Service Details

Important: No A&E or Maternity Services

Since April 2023, the Hospital Authority has implemented the "Daytime Radiology Diagnostic Service Pilot Scheme," utilizing the Central Government-Aided Emergency Hospital in the Lok Ma Chau Loop. Patients should note that this hospital is not a general hospital: it has no accident and emergency (A&E) department, no maternity services, and no other acute inpatient services. It serves solely as a daytime medical support center. Hospital Authority network hospitals proactively select non-emergency, stable, and mobile non-hospitalized patients and invite them to voluntarily participate.

Besides MRI, CT, and ultrasound services, the Emergency Hospital has also gradually introduced endoscopy, sleep tests, microbiology tests, and other daytime services. Plans include expanding to intravitreal injections.

According to official data, the pilot scheme has been highly effective, reducing the median waiting time for CT scans from 108 weeks to 25 weeks, and for MRI from 118 weeks to approximately 36 weeks. Patients receiving referral invitations from public hospitals should seriously consider this "fast track" option.







Source: mabel3803 @ Threads



