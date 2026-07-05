100 y/o football superfan cheers for Messi - 4 tips to keep your brain young

On the World Cup pitch, Argentina defeated Austria 2-0, with Lionel Messi making history. But the heartwarming scene that touched everyone was a 100-year-old grandmother in the stands. Wearing a blue and white striped jersey, she held up a sign reading: "I'm 100 years old, I'm Messi's fan." The moment instantly went viral worldwide. This centenarian grandmother, Pauline Kana, showed the world with her energy that age is never a barrier to being a fan.

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100-Year-Old Fan Confesses Love for Messi

Pauline Kana, from Ohio, USA, and her grandson Ross Smith are known for their funny videos on IG and TikTok, amassing nearly 25 million followers. This isn't her first love confession to Messi. During the 2025 Club World Cup, she held a sign reading "Messi, will you marry me?" and "Age is just a number." Messi noticed during warm-ups and smiled and waved back!

This time at the World Cup, as Messi scored twice to lead Argentina to victory, Pauline was there, holding a sign "Messi Te Amo Papi" and cheering enthusiastically for this historic moment.

Being a Fan Isn't Just Entertainment – It's Brain-Boosting Medicine

Pauline has never followed convention. She proves that at 100, you can still be a die-hard fan, make funny videos, and confess your love with signs. At 99, she even successfully crowd-surfed, earning a Guinness World Record as the oldest person to do so.

Pauline's story isn't just entertaining; it supports scientific research. Harvard psychology professor Dr. Ellen J. Langer conducted the famous "counterclockwise study," where a group of 70-year-olds lived in a retreat retrofitted to look like 20 years earlier. After just five days, their flexibility, vision, and hearing significantly improved. This demonstrated that mindset has a real impact on the body's aging process.

4 Proven Brain Rejuvenation Techniques You Can Use Now

Weight loss physician Dr. Xiao Jie-jian proposed 4 scientifically proven "brain rejuvenation" techniques to help you stay young and vibrant:

Rethink Your Language: Replace "But" with "However"

NYU research found that exposure to words like "forgetful" or "lonely" can slow walking speed. The brain remembers the end of sentences. Reframe negative statements positively. Example: "I'm tired today, however, I accomplished a difficult task and feel great!" Find Purpose – Even Being a Fan Can Help

The Japanese philosophy of "Ikigai" is about finding your reason to get up in the morning. Finding something that excites you (being a fan, traveling, learning new skills) can help maintain cognitive function. Feeling "needed" stimulates oxytocin release, protecting against brain decline. Go Online to Activate Your Brain

Resisting new things accelerates aging. Studies show that elders learning to use messaging apps, social media, or even virtual travel via Google Earth can activate decision-making and reasoning areas of the brain. Self-Test Your Brain's Age

Try standing on one leg at home. If you can easily hold it for 30 seconds, it suggests good coordination between your cerebellum and vestibular system – a sign of a younger brain. When testing, be careful to avoid falls.



