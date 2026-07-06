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WELLNESS

Preventing dementia - Harvard study shows one belief can rejuvenate the body by 20 years

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Weight loss physician Dr. Xiao Jie-jian posted on his Facebook page about a famous experiment called the "Counterclockwise Study," conducted by Harvard psychology professor Dr. Ellen J. Langer. In the study, a group of 70-year-olds lived in a "time capsule" environment that was completely retrofitted to look like it was 20 years earlier. The music, newspapers, and conversation topics were all from that era. After just 5 days, these seniors showed improvements not only in hand dexterity and posture but also significant gains in vision and hearing. Researchers attributed this remarkable effect to the participants truly believing they were 50 years old again.

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Does living in the past actually fight aging better than living in the present? Xiao states that this experiment proves that "mindset" has a definitive impact on the speed at which the body ages. In other words, if you frequently use negative phrases like "I'm so tired," "It's too hard," "Impossible," or "I'm getting old," your brain receives signals to "shut down" and "age," making you feel more tired and lethargic.

Can Being a Fan or Caring for Grandkids Help Fight Aging? 

He proposes 4 scientifically proven, immediately applicable "brain rejuvenation" techniques:

1. Stop Using Aging Catchphrases Immediately – Replace "But" with "However"

New York University experiments found that merely being exposed to words like "forgetful" or "lonely" caused participants to walk slower. Because the brain remembers the end of sentences, it's advised to reframe negative sentences before speaking them, breaking the vicious cycle. For example, say: "I'm tired today, however, I completed something difficult and feel accomplished!" Or "Learning this is hard, but once I master it, I'll be able to do even more!"

2. Find a Reason for Living (Ikigai)

The Japanese philosophy of "Ikigai" refers to one's reason for being – essentially, your motivation to get up every day. Studies confirm that having an Ikigai, whether caring for plants, being a fan, volunteering, or helping care for grandchildren, helps better maintain cognitive function. Feeling "needed" stimulates oxytocin release, which combats brain decline.

3. Go Online to Activate Your Brain

Resisting new things accelerates aging. Research shows that when elders learn to use messaging apps or social media to connect with family, or even use Google Earth for virtual travel, it's excellent brain activity. Even "searching for information online" can activate the brain's decision-making and reasoning areas.

4. Self-Test Your Brain's Age

Try standing on one leg at home. This not only tests balance but also reflects the coordination between your cerebellum and vestibular system. If you can easily hold it for 30 seconds, it suggests your brain is still young. When attempting this, be careful to avoid injury from falling.


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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