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WELLNESS

Watsons drug take-back program expands to over 75 collection points across Hong Kong - Offers medication management consultations and free rewards

WELLNESS
29 mins ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Many caregivers who need to help elderly individuals, chronically ill patients, or family members manage multiple medications often face issues like drug accumulation, duplicate prescriptions, or improper disposal of expired medications. Watsons' "Hong Kong Medication Take-Back Program," launching in July, has been significantly upgraded this year. The initiative encourages the public to return unneeded medications to designated collection points, aiming to reduce medication risks at the source and safeguard the health of the entire family.

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The "Hong Kong Medication Take-Back Program" will run from July 2 to July 31, 2026. This year's program operates through a dual-network model of "pharmacy + community," setting up over 75 "Drug Collection Boxes" across nearly 60 Watsons pharmacies in all 18 districts, along with 20 social welfare organizations linked through the "Caregiver Easy-Reach Platform." To encourage the public to develop proper medication disposal habits, for the first time, MoneyBack members who successfully return medications at Watsons pharmacies will receive 100 MoneyBack reward points. Before placing medications in the collection box, please note that not all drugs are accepted.

Acceptable Medications for Return:

  • Western medicine tablets
  • Western medicine capsules

Unacceptable Medications for Return:

  • Liquid medicines
  • Chinese patent medicines
  • Nutritional supplements
  • Any dangerous drugs under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, such as morphine, stimulants, sleeping pills, and sedatives.

Free Medication and Dispensing Consultation Services Added to Support Public and Caregivers

To further reduce medication risks at the source, this year's program goes beyond just collection boxes. Watsons is offering "Free Medication and Dispensing Consultation Services" through its team of registered pharmacists. Besides in-person consultations at Watsons pharmacies, the public can also access professional advice via the "Watsons Chat Now" online platform.

Lo Tsz-yeung, Head of Professional Health Services and Chief Pharmacist at Watsons Hong Kong, stated: "Over the past two years, we have collected and processed nearly 10 million pills. However, the medication management issues behind this figure are even more concerning. Many elderly individuals take five or more types of medications daily—this is polypharmacy. The more medications an elderly person takes, the lower their medication adherence tends to be. Caregivers, who often have to manage different drugs, dosages, and schedules, are also more prone to drug accumulation, increasing the risk of duplicate or incorrect usage." "Therefore, drug take-back is just the first step. This year, we aim to move further from 'collection' to 'medication management.' By integrating nearly 60 Watsons pharmacies, online pharmacist consultations, and the community network of 20 social welfare organizations, we combine pharmacy, online, and community resources. This allows caregivers to receive immediate professional support in their daily lives, reducing medication risks at the source, protecting the health of the entire family, and truly bringing health support into the community."


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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