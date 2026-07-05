4 vegetable juices that can help you sleep like a baby

Do you frequently experience light sleep, vivid dreams, or insomnia and don't want to rely on sleeping pills? A nutritionist recommends 4 vegetable juices to drink before bed that can be as effective as sleeping pills. She also shares 3 tips for consuming these juices, including the ideal time to finish drinking them before sleep.

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According to Taiwanese media Health 2.0, nutritionist Cai Yi-fang notes that modern life is fast-paced and stressful, leading many to struggle with falling asleep, light sleep, and frequent dreams. Beyond adjusting lifestyle habits, using natural vegetable nutrients to stabilize the nervous system is a gentler and more effective way to promote sleep than relying on sleeping pills. She introduces 4 vegetable juice recipes tailored to different types of insomnia sufferers to help everyone sleep soundly through the night:

1. Kale Juice (For Those with Irregular Schedules)

If you often stay up late or have an irregular routine, kale juice is a great choice. Kale is rich in natural melatonin, vitamin B6, calcium, and magnesium. These components directly participate in the production of serotonin and melatonin, helping to regulate a disrupted circadian rhythm.

Preparation: Wash 50-80g of kale. Remove the tough central stems, keeping only the frilly leaves. (If you're sensitive to bitterness, blanch the leaves for 10 seconds first.) Blend with 1/4 of an apple and 200ml of water until smooth. You can strain the pulp or drink it with the pulp.

2. Lettuce Juice (For an Overactive Mind Before Bed)

For those whose minds are overly active before sleep, lettuce juice is highly recommended. Lettuce contains a natural phytochemical called "lactucarium," which has an excellent soothing effect on the nerves. In some countries, it is even known as the "natural sleeping vegetable." Additionally, its rich potassium and magnesium content helps relax muscles, guiding the body into a restful state.

Preparation: Thoroughly wash 80-120g of lettuce and cut into sections. Blend with 200ml of warm water for 30-60 seconds. You can add 1 teaspoon of honey for flavor.

3. Celery Juice (For Light Sleepers Who Wake Easily)

For those with poor sleep quality who wake easily, celery offers powerful neuroprotective benefits. Celery is rich in apigenin and various antioxidants, which can reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain, thereby stabilizing the nervous system.

Preparation: Wash fresh celery and juice it directly. It's recommended not to add honey, to obtain the highest concentration of antioxidants.

4. Spinach Stem Tea (For Those with High Stress and Nighttime Leg Cramps)

For those under high stress who experience leg cramps at night, spinach stem tea is recommended. Spinach stems are rich in magnesium, calcium, and tryptophan. Magnesium helps regulate stress responses, while calcium aids in melatonin synthesis, both of which are very helpful for stabilizing neurotransmitter metabolism.

Preparation: Wash 100g of fresh spinach stems and cut into sections. Blanch in boiling water with a pinch of salt for 30 seconds to remove bitterness. Then place the treated stems in another pot with 200ml of hot water and steep for 5-10 minutes. You can add a little honey if you find the taste astringent.

3 Tips for Drinking Vegetable Juice: Finish Within This Time Before Bed

To maximize the sleep-promoting effects of these vegetable juices, Cai shares the following tips:

It is recommended to finish drinking these 4 vegetable juices 1-2 hours before bedtime. This allows the body enough time to digest and absorb the nutrients and prevents waking up due to the need to urinate during the night. Control the serving size to about 150-200ml. Avoid consuming too much liquid to prevent the need to get up to use the bathroom, which could interrupt your sleep. Create a good sleep environment: This includes dimming the lights, stopping the use of phones and other electronic devices 1 hour before bed, and keeping the room temperature comfortable.







Source: Health 2.0 (Taiwan)



