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WELLNESS

Macau Consumer Council tests 20 wine samples: All pass safety standards for heavy metals and preservatives

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Wine adds to the ambiance and ceremony of gatherings, making it a popular choice for many. The Macau Consumer Council, in collaboration with the Municipal Affairs Bureau, recently conducted a spot check on wines available in the market. The results showed that the levels of heavy metals and preservatives in the tested samples were all within normal limits, with every sample meeting relevant Macau safety standards.

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According to Consumer Report Macau, a total of 20 wine samples were collected for this survey. All samples were randomly purchased by personnel from the Macau Consumer Council and the Municipal Affairs Bureau's Food Safety Department from supermarkets and specialty wine retail stores. Sample sizes ranged from 375ml to 750ml. Labeled countries of origin included Germany, Spain, Chile, France, Portugal, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, and Bulgaria.

List of 20 Wine Samples Tested by Macau Consumer Council:

(All samples passed with a ✔️)

  1. BROWN BROTHERS MOSCATO ROSÉ 2021 VINTAGE – 750ml, Australia, MOP$95.00 ✔️
  2. CAVA HELLO KITTY – 750ml, Spain, MOP$100.00 ✔️
  3. CHARLES DE FÈRE SPARKLING WINE – 750ml, France, MOP$115.00 ✔️
  4. CHÂTEAU Couffin du Périer CÔTES DE BOURG 2016 – 750ml, France, MOP$198.00 ✔️
  5. CHÂTEAU GRAND-PUY-LACOSTE PAUILLAC 2015 – 375ml, France, MOP$368.00 ✔️
  6. CHIARO MOSCATO VINO FRIZZANTE – 750ml, Italy, MOP$95.00 ✔️
  7. DÃO RIBEIRO SANTO GRANDE ESCOLHA 2010 – 750ml, Portugal, MOP$306.00 ✔️
  8. DÃO VINHA PAZ RESERVA 2015 – 750ml, Portugal, MOP$218.00 ✔️
  9. DOMAINE BESSA VALLEY ENIRA RESERVA WINE WITH PGITHRACIAN LOWLANDS 2016 – 750ml, Bulgaria, MOP$168.00 ✔️
  10. DON MELCHOR CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2019 – 750ml, Chile, MOP$845.00 ✔️
  11. DUMANGIN CHAMPAGNE L'EXTRA BRUT – 750ml, France, MOP$320.00 ✔️
  12. GABEL 2018 SPÄTBURGUNDER – 750ml, Germany, MOP$175.00 ✔️
  13. MOËT & CHANDON CHAMPAGNE – 750ml, France, MOP$308.00 ✔️
  14. Penfolds BIN 2 SHIRAZ MATARO 2020 – 750ml, Australia, MOP$185.00 ✔️
  15. PIO CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2019 – 750ml, Chile, MOP$105.00 ✔️
  16. QUINTA DA BACALHÔA CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2019 – 750ml, Portugal, MOP$219.00 ✔️
  17. QUINTA DO CASAL BRANCO ALVARINHO VINHO BRANCO 2020 WHITE WINE – 750ml, Portugal, MOP$68.00 ✔️
  18. TÁVORA-VAROSA D.O.C 2020 Rosé Bruto – 750ml, Portugal, MOP$123.00 ✔️
  19. VILLA MARIA SINGLE VINEYARD TAYLORS PASS Pinot Noir MARLBOROUGH 2018 – 750ml, New Zealand, MOP$585.00 ✔️
  20. Willi Schaefer RIESLING SPÄTLESE 2020 – 750ml, Germany, MOP$398.00 ✔️

Test Criteria and Standards for Wine

The testing was conducted in accordance with Administrative Regulation No. 5/2024 (Standards for the Use of Food Additives in Food) and Administrative Regulation No. 23/2018 (Maximum Limits for Heavy Metal Contaminants in Food). Samples were tested for preservatives (sorbic acid and benzoic acid) and the heavy metal lead:

  • Preservatives: Used to prevent spoilage and extend shelf life. Under normal conditions, using them within prescribed limits does not harm health. However, preservatives may trigger allergic reactions. Individuals with allergies should carefully check product labels for ingredients. The maximum limit for sorbic acid and benzoic acid in wine is "not detectable." All samples met this requirement.
  • Heavy Metal Lead: Short-term high intake can cause digestive issues, anemia, or death. Long-term low-dose intake can damage the liver and kidneys and adversely affect children's intellectual development. The maximum limit for lead in wine is 0.2 mg/kg. All 20 samples met this requirement.

Health and Safety Tips for Purchasing and Consuming Wine

  • Purchase wine from reputable stores to reduce quality risks.
  • Check packaging for damage or lack of seal to ensure quality.
  • Read labels carefully for alcohol content and other information, choosing according to your tolerance.
  • Do not drink wine that appears cloudy or has a pungent acidic or musty odor.
  • Store unopened wine away from direct sunlight, at constant temperature and humidity. Lay bottles horizontally to keep the cork moist and prevent oxidation. After opening, reseal, refrigerate, and consume soon. Avoid storing near odorous items.
  • Control portion sizes and pay attention to storage details.
  • It is recommended to drink wine with meals to avoid stomach irritation. Do not mix with carbonated drinks, as this can accelerate alcohol absorption.
  • Special groups (including pregnant women, breastfeeding women, liver disease patients, those allergic to alcohol, minors) are prohibited from drinking. Also avoid drinking while taking medications such as antibiotics or painkillers to prevent adverse reactions.

 

 

 

Source: Consumer Report Macau


 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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