HKer portable fan addict shows off 20-fan collection - Netizen demand the ultimate heat-busting model

Hong Kong's summer heat is relentless, leaving people sweating just minutes after stepping outside. Portable fans have become essential gear for navigating the city. Recently, a netizen posted in the popular Facebook group "Portable Fan Concern Group," confessing to a "pathological fan-buying addiction" and proudly showing off 14 different portable fans. He joked: "I told my family to stop me from buying any more!" Unexpectedly, the post instantly resonated with many like-minded individuals. The original poster later "confessed" further in the comments, revealing a collection that eventually expanded to 20 fans. Netizens marveled at the sight, comparing it to "an entire arsenal," and flooded the post, urging the OP to share a comprehensive review to crown the true "ultimate champion" for combating Hong Kong's humid heat.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

20-Fan Array Resembles a "Weapons Arsenal"

The OP's photos showed 20 fans of various sizes and colors lined up, featuring diverse designs: simple white models, dark practical ones, long-handled fans, foldable fans with adjustable angles, ultra-thin card-type fans, and even bladeless versions. Faced with such purchasing power, one netizen humorously asked if the OP was buying fans to vent frustration. The OP cleverly replied: "Buying fans is a man's romance!" However, he admitted his behavior was somewhat pathological, but he often gives fans away to friends and family – "sharing the coolness."

Outdoor Top Pick: Model "F95D" for Around HK$80

With such extensive experience "tasting a hundred herbs," netizens were most curious about the best model to buy. The OP noted that choosing a portable fan isn't about gimmicks; usability depends on two key factors: "wide, powerful airflow" and a "quiet motor."

Based on his tests across 20 fans, the OP's top recommendation for outdoor use is model "F95D," priced around HK$80. He claimed other models "aren't powerful enough and are too noisy" under the blazing sun. Many netizens echoed his praise, lauding its strong wind and long battery life. For office or cooler indoor settings, the OP recommended two short-handled fans with larger grills as "quiet options," praising their wider, more comfortable airflow.

Indoor Dark Horse: "Card-Type Fan" Under HK$30

Interestingly, while many assume big brands guarantee quality, the OP's review debunked this myth. He stated that the largest fan in the photo, from a major brand, "wasn't good" and disappointed.

Conversely, an unknown, slim "card-type fan" next to the big-brand model received unanimous praise from the OP and netizens. Despite its flat, lightweight design (only handheld, non-foldable), it was praised for being "light, powerful, and with a large air circulation area." The only drawback was a 30-minute battery life on the highest setting. Additionally, two ultra-cheap fans bought from Japanese department store "JHC" for just HK$29 also received high praise for their "strong, comfortable airflow" and excellent value for money – though they also only lasted about 30 minutes on full power.

New "Violent Fan" Takes Center Stage

The post also attracted "fan experts" from across the city, who shared their quirky cooling gadgets. One featured the popular "Violent Fan," resembling a mini hairdryer, praised for its powerful airflow. Some netizens even jokingly wore two large fans on their chests like a "heart guard." Other fascinating finds included a high-value fan for HK$35, a giant fan running on two 18650 batteries for hours, and misting fans with water tanks.

Despite some netizens feeling self-conscious about using portable fans in non-air-conditioned MTR cars or buses, most agreed: "When there's no breeze and it's stifling hot, it's better than nothing!" The most important thing is to use them considerately without disturbing others.







Source: Portable Fan Concern Group @ Facebook



