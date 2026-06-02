"Sisters" dormitory suspected of formaldehyde overload - Multiple celebrities fall ill

Recently, rumors circulated online that the dormitory for the hit show Sisters Who Make Waves 2026 had formaldehyde levels exceeding safety standards, causing several female celebrities to fall ill. The production team quickly issued a statement denying the claims and released certification proving the results met safety standards. What are the immediate reactions to inhaling formaldehyde? What are the symptoms of formaldehyde poisoning?

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Yesterday, "Sisters dormitory formaldehyde" trended on mainland Chinese social media Weibo. Netizens noticed that several celebrities staying in the same dormitory – including Pets Tseng, Min Qingzi, Sun Yi, Xie Nan, and Christine Fan – had in succession developed symptoms like sore throat, hoarseness, recurring nosebleeds, and styes. Among them, Pets Tseng was diagnosed with acute laryngitis. She was also photographed suddenly having a nosebleed during practice, skillfully applying pressure to stop the bleeding, worrying fans. Medical professionals analyzing the situation pointed out that the typical reactions to short-term formaldehyde exposure are mucosal irritation and respiratory damage, which highly align with the aforementioned symptoms.

Production Team Response: Test Results Qualified

The production team stated that the dormitory is the luxurious St. Felix Hotel Villa, which has been used for many years, and the filming location is the Letian Zhizuo Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Base. They had commissioned a third-party professional organization to conduct indoor air quality tests on April 2 and May 7. The results showed that formaldehyde levels were below the reference limit (0.08 mg/m³), and other substances like benzene, toluene, and xylene also met standards. The team emphasized that the contestants' health is their top priority and thanked the public for their oversight.

Formaldehyde Poisoning: Symptoms by Concentration – Immediate Reactions Chart

Formaldehyde is highly volatile and primarily enters the body through inhalation, followed by skin contact. It can cause acute or chronic allergic reactions, and long-term high-concentration exposure can increase cancer risk. According to the University of Hong Kong Medical Faculty, inhaling formaldehyde can cause the following symptoms:

Irritation of the nose, eyes, and throat

Conjunctival congestion, eye redness, blurred vision

Difficulty breathing, harsh breathing sounds

Hoarseness, dry or raspy voice

Skin damage

Dizziness, headache, fatigue (systemic symptoms)

For pregnant women, inhaling or contacting high concentrations of formaldehyde can harm the fetus, causing birth defects.

Dr. Yang Zhen-chang, a toxicologist at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, analyzed that immediate bodily reactions vary depending on the concentration of formaldehyde inhaled:

Formaldehyde Concentration Immediate Reactions After Inhalation 0.1 ppm Itchy eyes, eye irritation, watery eyes, sore throat, dry mouth, cough, difficulty breathing 0.1-0.3 ppm Sensitive individuals may experience respiratory irritation and wheezing 0.3-0.8 ppm Most people will smell a pungent odor 1-2 ppm Everyone will feel mild irritation 2-3 ppm Stinging sensation in eyes, nose, throat 4-5 ppm Marked mucosal irritation; most people can tolerate for 10-30 minutes 10 ppm Most people can only tolerate for a few minutes 10-30 ppm Cough, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, asthma, excessive tearing 50-100 ppm Can cause pulmonary edema, pneumonia, chest tightness, headache, palpitations, eye burns within minutes; severe cases can be fatal

Formaldehyde Poisoning: Long-Term Health Risks and Cancer Risk

Long-term inhalation of low-concentration formaldehyde can trigger asthma, respiratory irritation, and decreased lung function. It can also cause contact dermatitis (irritant or allergic), resulting in skin stinging, rashes, or eczema (commonly on elbows, feet, face, and neck). Swallowing formaldehyde can cause nausea, severe vomiting, mouth and stomach pain, diarrhea, blood in urine, dizziness, coma, and even death from respiratory failure.

Furthermore, formaldehyde increases cancer risk. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a part of the United Nations, has classified formaldehyde as a Group 1 carcinogen(carcinogenic to humans). It is linked to nasopharyngeal cancer and hematologic tumors.

Nasopharyngeal Cancer: Multiple studies show the higher the exposure dose, the higher the risk.

Leukemia: Some studies have found an association between occupational exposure (e.g., pathologists, embalmers) and leukemia.

Formaldehyde Poisoning: 4 Ways to Reduce Formaldehyde in Your Home

It is recommended to leave a newly renovated unit vacant for a period and actively take the following measures to accelerate formaldehyde dissipation:

Choose Furniture Wisely: Before purchasing, ask whether products contain formaldehyde. Sensitive individuals can opt for solid wood furniture or "exterior-grade" plywood (which has lower emission levels). Maintain Ventilation: After bringing new furniture home, open windows and use fans. Even when not using air conditioning, keep air circulating. Control Temperature and Humidity: Formaldehyde emissions increase with higher temperature and humidity. Use air conditioning or dehumidifiers to regulate. Grow Plants: Plants such as Boston fern, chrysanthemum, bamboo palm, English ivy, peace lily, snake plant, bamboo palm, aglaonema, and dieffenbachia can help absorb formaldehyde.

Sources: HKU Medical Faculty, Toxicologist Dr. Yang Zhenchang



