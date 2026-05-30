Doctor debunks 3 major egg-freezing myths

As women increasingly prioritize career development, late marriage and late childbearing have become major social trends. Egg freezing has thus become a "fertility insurance" for many modern women. Recently, 38-year-old artist Candy Wong publicly shared her egg freezing experience, revealing that her ovarian reserve was better than average for her age, successfully retrieving 44 eggs. This has drawn more public attention to this reproductive option. Obstetrics and gynecology specialist Dr. Zheng Xiao-yi shared with Sing Tao Headline, pointing out several common misconceptions about egg freezing and debunking them one by one. Only by understanding the knowledge, procedures, and current legal regulations can women plan their fertility more rationally and clearly.

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Obstetrics and gynecology specialist Zheng stated that in recent years, more and more women are opting for egg freezing. The most common motivation is to preserve fertility options, giving themselves more time and space to decide later. "Some women want to focus on their career or studies first and plan for children later. Others haven't found a suitable partner yet but want to preserve the possibility of future pregnancy. Some want to 'save' eggs while they are younger and of better quality as insurance. Others do it for medical reasons, such as before cancer treatment that might affect their fertility."

Myth 1: The Earlier You Freeze Your Eggs, the Better?

Many people think that the earlier you freeze your eggs, the better, and that any age is fine. However, the medical community has clearly established that 30-35 is the golden period for egg freezing. At this stage, a woman's ovarian reserve is sufficient, egg quantity and quality are stable, and the post-thaw survival rate and future pregnancy success rates are at their highest. Age 35 is a significant milestone. After this age, ovarian function rapidly declines, egg quantity drops sharply, the rate of chromosomal abnormalities increases significantly, and the risk of miscarriage rises. As for very young women in their 20s, their natural pregnancy chances are extremely high; freezing eggs too early would be a waste of resources and is not a reasonable choice.

Myth 2: Freezing Eggs Guarantees Pregnancy?

There is a common misconception that egg freezing guarantees successful pregnancy, but this is not true. Currently, Hong Kong widely uses vitrification for egg freezing. The post-thaw survival rate of eggs is approximately 80-90%. The survival rate is higher for eggs frozen before age 35, but some loss still occurs during the process. Even if eggs survive thawing, they must still be successfully fertilized and develop into transferable embryos. Embryo implantation rates also depend on age, embryo quality, uterine environment, and the entire IVF process. Therefore, egg freezing does not guarantee successful pregnancy.

Myth 3: After Freezing Eggs, Can You Safely Wait Until Your 40s or 50s to Get Pregnant?

Many think egg freezing allows them to delay pregnancy indefinitely. In fact, even if eggs are frozen young, pregnancy in one's 40s or 50s still carries high risks associated with advanced maternal age, including significantly increased risks of miscarriage, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, placental problems, and premature birth. Egg freezing improves the quality issue of the eggs but cannot completely eliminate the risks of pregnancy at an older age.

7 Bad Habits Affecting Egg Quality: Two Tests Recommended Before Freezing

Zheng states that age is the key factor affecting egg quantity and quality. Ovarian function declines noticeably faster after age 35. Combined with the following bad habits and external factors, egg quality can be further compromised:

Chronic sleep deprivation (staying up late)

Excessive stress

Poor diet

Smoking

Obesity

Environmental toxins

Disrupted daily routines

She reminds women considering egg freezing to undergo two tests: an AMH blood test to assess ovarian reserve, and an ultrasound to check antral follicle count and response to ovulation stimulation. For those with very low ovarian reserve or extremely low follicle count, doctors may advise against proceeding with egg freezing.

Storing This Many Eggs Before 35 Gives 90% Live Birth Rate: 10-Year Storage Limit Removed

Regarding the egg freezing procedure, Zheng explains that it generally involves using hormones to stimulate follicle development starting at the beginning of the menstrual cycle, regular ultrasound monitoring to check follicle growth (about two weeks), followed by an egg retrieval procedure guided by transvaginal ultrasound. Embryologists then analyze the eggs and freeze those that are mature. Before egg retrieval, maintaining a balanced diet and regular sleep schedule is important to preserve good egg quality.

How many eggs should be stored? Doctors recommend a minimum of 20 mature eggs for women under 35. According to medical research, storing 20 or more high-quality eggs can achieve a future live birth rate of over 90%. The success rate gradually declines after age 35.

Under previous regulations, the maximum egg storage period in Hong Kong was 10 years. However, with new regulations effective in 2025, the storage period is no longer limited. Women can decide the storage duration based on their personal needs. Compared to overseas options, egg freezing services in Hong Kong are more suitable for local women. Medical technology is mature and of high quality, mostly using vitrification with high egg survival rates. Furthermore, language and geographic convenience make follow-up appointments and subsequent IVF procedures much easier and faster. Women should plan during the golden period of 30-35 to truly master their reproductive autonomy.



