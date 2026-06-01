Why does drinking iced milk tea in summer easily cause diarrhoea?

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As summer arrives, many people habitually buy a cup of iced milk tea to cool down. However, this refreshing sensation is often accompanied by abdominal cramping or diarrhea. Why does drinking iced milk tea in summer make diarrhea particularly likely?
Summer is the peak season for bacterial activity. If restaurants fail to rigorously control the hygiene of their water sources for ice-making or their storage processes, ice cubes are highly susceptible to contamination by E. coli. The most dangerous aspect is that sugary milk tea provides ample nutrients for bacteria. Once contaminated ice cubes are added, E. coli multiplies even faster. When you drink this seemingly refreshing milk tea, you are also consuming a large number of rapidly reproducing pathogens.
Many people habitually buy a cup of iced milk tea and then sip it intermittently throughout the day to make it last. In the hot, humid summer environment, if the drink is left at room temperature for extended periods without adequate refrigeration, bacteria enter a "rapid reproduction" phase. As the ice melts and the temperature rises, the number of bacteria in the cup grows exponentially, transforming a refreshing breakfast drink into a trigger for gastroenteritis.
Beyond bacterial factors, physical stimulation should not be underestimated. After leaving high outdoor temperatures and entering an air-conditioned room, immediately drinking iced milk tea causes a strong cold stimulus. This leads to sudden constriction of gastrointestinal blood vessels and abnormally rapid peristalsis. This temperature shock disrupts the rhythm of the digestive system, triggering spasmodic abdominal pain or acute watery diarrhea.
For individuals with lactose intolerance during the sensitive summer intestinal period, if the lactose in milk tea is not effectively broken down, it ferments and produces gas in the intestines. Additionally, the "theophylline" in the strong tea base promotes gastrointestinal motility. Together, these two factors accelerate the urge for bowel movements.
Taiwanese gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr. Fan Chuan-shan explained on the program Health 2.0 that the laxative effect of drinking iced milk tea can be attributed to four main factors:
Fan noted that for most people, drinking iced milk tea with breakfast can achieve a laxative effect and aid bowel movements, but it does not necessarily cause diarrhea.
Nutritionist Li Wan-Ping once explained that constipation can be divided into three types:
For these three types of constipation, adopting corresponding dietary and lifestyle approaches can help improve the condition.
According to the Hong Kong Department of Health, constipation is a common issue. It refers to infrequent bowel movements (less than 3 times per week), with stool that is too hard, too small in size, or difficult to pass. Seek medical attention if constipation is accompanied by the following: